If you're a fan of horror movies, then you know that a good scare comes with a lot of blood and guts. But sometimes, these movies aren't just scary—they're downright gory. We all know those kinds of movies, the ones where you can barely sit and watch because it's just too uncomfortable.

So if you're in the mood to get really creeped out (and maybe grossed out), then take a look at this list of the goriest movies ever, according to Reddit. These are some of the most gruesome films shared by Redditors, so make sure you have a friend nearby or enough popcorn to keep your hand occupied throughout the movie.

10 Braindead (1992)

Mentioned by Redditor Spirals_again, this movie was the first thing to pop into their head. With great horror comes great terror, and Braindead does not disappoint. It combines classic zombie action with goofy humor, making it one of the most gory movies out there.

The movie tells the story of Lionel, an everyday guy who falls in love with a woman who's been cursed by her evil uncle to become a zombie. This sets off a chain reaction, turning nearly everyone he knows into a brain-hungry zombie. With lots of blood, guts, and gruesome visuals—making it one of the best gory horror movies that will give you nightmares.

9 Tokyo Gore Police (2008)

If you’re looking for a movie that delivers the maximum amount of carnage and blood within a limited runtime, then Tokyo Gore Police is the film for you according to Redditor 7loUge. Filled with crazed villains, excessive violence, and enough gruesome scenes to make anyone squirm in their seat, this 2008 splatter film is as gory as it gets.

The movie follows police officer Ruka on her mission to protect the city of Tokyo at all costs. As such, she comes up against some seriously sick villains who feature mutations such as guns in place of hands, metal teeth and razor-sharp blades. Viewers can expect plenty of gory fight scenes and brutal killing sprees throughout the film’s runtime – so be prepared to be nauseated and disturbed by the sheer level of violence.

8 Ichi the Killer (2001)

If you're looking for a movie with high gore, then "Ichi the Killer is the film you're seeking," as quoted by Redditor TheDadThatGrills. This Japanese classic follows a retired yakuza warlord and his hired assassin, Ichi. The film is filled with some of the most extreme violence and brutality that has ever been put on film, with relentless scenes of torture, dismemberment and murder.

The violence comes to life through ultra-realistic special effects which make it look all too real. The cinematography is also really impressive, with creative tracking shots and camera angles that make sure you don’t miss a single gory detail. So if you’re ready for some extreme gore, then Ichi the Killer is definitely one of the movies you should watch.

7 Terrifier 2 (2022)

Terrifier 2 is definitely one of the most gory movies out there! If you can handle intense, graphic violence and lots of blood and gore, this one is for you. The movie follows Art the Clown, a supernatural being on a murderous rampage set in an abandoned theme park.

It's filled with gruesome kills, torture devices and gallons upon gallons of blood—not to mention some pretty intense sound effects that will make you squirm. Terrifier 2 is guaranteed to make even the bravest horror enthusiasts squirm in their seats. Redditor Just2eppical also said, "That scene...was...crazy LOL" for one of the goriest scenes of the movie.

6 Evil Dead 2 (1987)

According to Redditor Frankie6Strings, "Evil Dead 2 had so much blood they had to make some of it black in order to avoid an X rating, or so I have read. Definitely lots of blood. Geysers of blood." If you like horror films and are into the gore genre, then this cult classic will truly test your limits.

The scenes in Evil Dead 2 are violent, intense and full of gore. From dismemberment to explosions to dismembering zombies - this movie is not for the faint-hearted. The special effects team did an incredible job at creating these scenes, making it one of the goriest films ever made.

5 Apocalypto (2006)

"Apocalypto is incredibly violent but it’s also a great film," as mentioned by Redditor Particular_Proof_107. This Mel Gibson film has been touted as one of his best and most acclaimed works. Set in 16th century Mexico, this story follows a Mayan warrior who has been captured and is taken on a journey of terror and violence, culminating in his ultimate demise.

The gore levels are shockingly detailed and intense, with plenty of bloodshed and brutal scenes throughout that could make even the most hardened horror fan squirm with discomfort. Seeing people stabbed, impaled, burned alive, decapitated, skinned alive, scalped and more can be tough to watch.

4 The Beyond (1981)

According to Redditor patman990, The Beyond is one of the most disturbing gory movies out there, and it will easily make you extremely uncomfortable. Lucio Fulci directed The Beyond and it follows a young woman who inherits a hotel in Louisiana that hides a dark secret. The hotel is built on top of one of the seven gates to Hell, and it’s up to the woman to stop the evil from taking over.

Considering this movie has scenes with falling eyeballs, flesh-eating zombies, real animal cruelty and even self-cannibalism, it’s safe to say that watching it will make you extremely uncomfortable — but if you enjoy gory horror movies then it could be right up your alley.

3 Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Next on our list of the most gory movies that will make you easily uncomfortable is Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 as mentioned by Redditor OwnExpression9960. This horror classic is a sequel to the 1974 film of the same name, and in many ways, it has become more infamous than its predecessor.

The movie follows Leatherface and his family of cannibals as they hunt down and terrorize a group of teenagers. The violence in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 is much more graphic and intense than the original movie, and it includes brutal murders, torture scenes, dismemberment and explicit gore. All in all, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 is a cult classic that will likely have you looking away from the screen during several scenes.

2 Re-Animator (1985)

Re-Animator is another of the mentions by Redditor OwnExpression9960 that will easily make you uncomfortable with its over-the-top violence, dark humor and bloody special effects. Released in 1985, it tells the story of Herbert West, a scientist who discovers a serum that can re-animate dead tissue.

This makes for some truly crazy scenes as West experiments on the dead bodies in an attempt to bring them back from the beyond. The movie features some truly shocking moments that will make your skin crawl. What makes ‘Re-Animator’ particularly gruesome is its lack of restraint when it comes to exploring its themes.

1 Saw 3 (2006)

The Saw franchise was mentioned by Redditor creeptorapeki_9_11 and Saw 3 offers up all of the gore you'd expect from a Jigsaw killer movie—torture, violence and lots of blood. The movie takes place on Jigsaw's "game board," and it follows five strangers as they attempt to survive his deadly traps. Every trap is unique and full of horror, causing even the most seasoned horror fan to turn away.

The film isn't just about shock value; it dives deep into the theme of morality, playing on questions like “What makes someone worthy to live or die?” Saw 3 also offers its fair share of twists and turns that are guaranteed to leave viewers feeling both surprised and unsettled. It's certainly not for the faint of heart but if you're ready for a stomach-churning roller-coaster ride filled with gore and terror, then Saw 3 is definitely worth checking out.

