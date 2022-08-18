There is a vast array of horror movie fans. When someone asks if they are a horror movie fan, what does that mean? One person may feel like that means Halloween or Friday the 13th movies. Another person may think that means movies like The Babadook or A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night; another fan may think horror is movies like The Wolfman, Frankenstein, or Dracula.

And then there are those horror fans who like the extreme stuff. Movies that would terrify or make other fans throw up excite these fans.

The Sadness (2021)

Zombie movies have gotten old. There are so many shows and zombie movies. How could anyone freshly tell this story? The Sadness rises to the occasion. It is a zombie movie like you have never seen that will push you to the limit. If you feel like you have seen them all then check this film out.

It crosses the line into crazy disturbing. It pushes the limit starting with the first kill scene and doesn't let up. It is one of those movies where you constantly ask yourself, "What Am I watching?" Just when you think the limit couldn't get pushed any further, it does.

Cannibal Holocaust (1980)

Cannibal Holocaust is a film that was so disturbing that the director was arrested with charges of obscenity ten days after the movie was released. He faced life in prison for murdering his actors. He had to show the courts that Cannibal Holocaust was just a movie, and the actors were alive and well.

The movie was way ahead of its time, and it would be years before the found footage style of filmmaking would become famous. However, the movie is quite disturbing and caution is highly advised when viewing.

Society (1989)

Image via Zecca Films

The body horror in this film is gross and extreme. But under all the grossness, the film has something to say about the class corruption in society. Society takes the concept of the rich or the elite feeding on the middle class or poor in a way that has probably never been done before.

The ending of this film sideswipes you and takes you down a sick, perverted path. But aren't all of those things signs of a great horror movie?

Ichi the Killer (2001)

Image Via Media Blasters

Ichi the Killer is about a sadomasochistic yakuza enforcer who loves to give and receive pain. Kakihara (Tadanobu Asano) is convinced that his boss has been kidnaped. Kakihara eventually crosses paths with Ichi (Nao Omori). Ichi is a very disturbed man who was molded to be that way.

Kakihara is fascinated by the sadism of Ichi. Ichi The Killer is one of those extremely violent horror movies that most people only watch once because it is so disturbing. The film does have a cult following, though, who love the movie.

Black Christmas (1974)

Black Christmas is considered by some to be the father of slashers and not Halloween. It came out before Halloween, and its influence can be seen in multiple slasher films.

It is a nasty, ugly film with some well-written characters for a slasher movie. It is a movie that still shocks and terrifies viewers today.

Dogtooth (2009)

Dogtooth isn't gory, but it is a disturbing movie to watch. The film is about a manipulative, controlling father who doesn't allow his children to grow up mentally, thus making them prisoners of their own home.

This type of story has been done before but never in such a disturbing cringe-worthy way. Again, this movie isn't gory but disturbing and cringey.

Hellraiser (1987)

Image via Cinemarque Entertainment BV

Clive Barker is a storyteller who enjoys crossing the line between sexual pleasure and pain. Pain and pleasure become muddled in all his movies.

Hellraiser may not be the goriest movie on the list, but it is disturbing to those who have never seen it. Out of all the films on the list, this is probably the one you should start with if you're not used to extreme horror movies.

The Hills Have Eyes (1976)

Even though The Hills Have Eyes came out in 1976, it is still disturbing to people today. It is an early movie by Wes Craven, the man responsible for Scream and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Two horror movies that scared people silly.

The Hills Have Eyes is more brutal than both of those movies. The Hills Have Eyes is a movie about a vacationing family attacked by a family of inbred mutant cannibals. No, my friend, this isn't the X-Men but something dark, disgusting, and brutal.

Kuso (2017)

Kuso is a movie that is like watching a bad car wreck. You want to look away, but you can't seem to pull your eyes from it.

It is one of those movies where you constantly ask yourself, what am I watching? And why am I watching it? Check out this movie if you are ready to go on a wild ride.

Anthropophagous (1980)

Warning don't watch this movie on a full stomach unless you want to be cleaning up vomit. Anthropophagous was released during the era of the video nasties and is considered extreme even for a video nasty. Anthropophagous is similar to Cannibal Holocaust.

People believed that the actors died in the film. UK authorities seized it because they thought it was an actual snuff film. It had a typical 80s video nasty storyline. Tourists are stranded on an island and stalked by a killer. It has lost some of its edge and is even unintentionally funny today, but it still has some scenes that will turn your stomach.

