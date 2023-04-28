While there are dozens of different subgenres of horror, many of the genres diehard fans would hold the view that scary movies are truly in their element when they are mixing mounting tension and terrifying scares with the gruesome punch of intense blood and gore. A little bit of violence can go a long way if used well, but these gory horror movies set out to prove that blood in abundance can have a very strong effect on audiences as well.

From purposefully revolting horror comedies that sought to cross the line and sickened fans in the process to instant slasher classics that flaunted extreme violence as its most disturbing device, these horror films have solidified themselves as notorious flicks on account of their graphic visuals. The desired byproduct of this has always been to have even the most hardened horror fans feeling at least a little queasy as the gore reaches absurd levels.

15 'High Tension' (2003)

Directed by Alejandro Aja

Image via EuropaCorp.

High Tension (also known in some places as Switchblade Romance) excels as a gory, thrilling slasher film that delivers on genre tropes in spades to be an essential gem for all lovers of blood-and-guts horror. Marie (Cécile de France) joins her friend, Alex (Maïwenn), in holidaying at her family’s remote house for a weekend, only for the two girls to find themselves fighting for their lives as a serial killer begins stalking them.

While critics berated the film for some questionable narrative decisions in the final act (resulting in one of the worst endings in horror movies), fans of the genre have come to appreciate High Tension’s impressive ability to generate immersive thrills and offer reward in the form of some extreme death scenes. In fact, the film is so bloody that several scenes were edited ahead of the American release.

High Tension Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date June 18, 2003 Director Alexandre Aja Cast Cecile de France , Maïwenn Le Besco , Philippe Nahon , Franck Khalfoun , Andrei Finti , Oana Pellea Runtime 85

14 'The Sadness' (2021)

Directed by Rob Jabbaz

Close

A relatively recent horror splatter fest that has become a critically lauded success, The Sadness is yet another Asian masterpiece to have made a significant impact internationally. Set in Taipei, Taiwan, it follows a young couple pushed to the limits of sanity as they try to be reunited while a horrific illness transforms the people around them from peaceful citizens to bloodthirsty and sadistic monsters.

The dystopian horror has made an instant impact with its graphic depictions of brutal acts, making it a visceral and stomach-churning movie that tests even the most hardened of genre lovers. On top of that, it also flaunts a light social commentary exploring how people respond to catastrophic disasters. The Sadness is clearly inspired by Garth Ennis’ graphic novel series Crossed, which was even more visually explicit in terms of showcasing the atrocities the infected were capable of.

Watch on Shudder

13 'Cannibal Holocaust' (1980)

Directed by Ruggero Deodato

One of the most infamous and controversial movies ever made, Ruggero Deodato’s 1980 gorefest Cannibal Holocaust is a sickening and disturbing adventure through a hellish nightmare in the Amazon rainforest. Effectively a found footage horror, it follows a professor on a rescue mission to locate documentary filmmakers who went missing while trying to document Amazonian tribes. When he discovers their camera, he takes it back to America and witnesses the horrors the crew endured.

Famous for its graphic and intense violence, Cannibal Holocaust has become something of a polarizing cult classic, with some heralding it as a genius commentary on exploitative film, while others view it to be a cheap and disgusting piece of shock cinema. Containing real animal cruelty and leading to Deodato being investigated for murder to ensure none of the actors were killed during filming, Cannibal Holocaust is an extreme horror film not at all for the faint of heart.

Cannibal Holocaust Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date June 21, 1985 Director Ruggero Deodato Cast Robert Kerman , Francesca Ciardi , Perry Pirkanen , Luca Barbareschi Runtime 95 minutes

12 'Day of the Dead' (1985)

Directed by George A. Romero

Image via United Film Distribution Company

From zombie maestro George A. Romero, Day of the Dead is an all-time highlight of undead thrills that saw the director further press the boundaries with his bloodiest and most shocking film. With the world overrun by zombies, the film follows a group of scientists, civilians, and soldiers as they take shelter in a missile silo. Tensions arise as the undead begin to gather outside.

Not only is it the filmmaker's most visually striking film, it is also one of Romero's most thematically rich and philosophical. However, it doesn’t skimp on the horror allure, containing many graphic scenes of zombies tearing people apart with little being left to the imagination. While it manages to strike a fun horror tone most of the time, some sequences are still able to get viewers feeling queasy even almost four decades after the initial release.

Day of the Dead (1985) Release Date July 19, 1985 Director George A. Romero Actors Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joe Pilato, Richard Liberty Run Time 100 Minutes

11 'Inside' (2007)

Directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury