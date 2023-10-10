Throughout the six-season journey of the iconic Gossip Girl, viewers have been enthralled by the rollercoaster relationships that define the lives of its characters, along with their endless dramas. From the passionate to the tumultuous, the endearing to the unexpected, the world of Gossip Girl has given rise to a multitude of memorable couples that have left a lasting mark on both the show's narrative and the hearts of its hardcore fan base.

While there are undoubtedly many unhealthy relationships on the show and others that were doomed from the start, there are still some iconic couples from the show that give fans hope for true love and romance in this dramatic society of Manhattan.

10 Eric and Jonathan

Eric (Connor Paolo) and Jonathan (Matt Doyle) are celebrated as one of the most beloved couples on the show for their unwavering love and support for one another. Their relationship stands out as an endearing representation of the LGBTQ+ community, representing the struggles and successes of same-sex couples in a society that is frequently critical and demanding.

RELATED: The 10 Best Episodes of 'Gossip Girl', According to IMDb

Moreover, Eric and Jonathan's relationship is founded on genuine friendship and understanding. They not only share romantic moments but also serve as each other's confidants and pillars of support for one another. This depth of connection resonates with viewers, as it reflects the kind of love that transcends superficiality and is built on trust and mutual respect.

9 Chuck and Eva

Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Eva's (Clémence Poésy) love story is marked by its genuine tenderness and the transformative power of love itself. When Chuck meets Eva, he is in the midst of his darkest and most morally ambiguous period. Eva's arrival in his life prompts a profound change, as her kindness and unwavering belief in his capacity for good inspire him to become a better person.

Moreover, Eva, a character with a humble background, offers a fresh perspective in the midst of the Upper East Side's extravagance. Her presence challenges the social norms and expectations of the elite society, and their love transcends the boundaries of wealth and privilege.

8 Chuck and Raina

While not one of the most popular couples on the show, Chuck and Raina (Tika Sumpter) provide viewers with a refreshing and unique dynamic that resonates with viewers. Their relationship stands out because it provides a rare glimpse into Chuck's growth as a character. Chuck, who is known for his complex and often dark personality, finds himself genuinely caring for Raina.

This transformation from a morally ambiguous character to one capable of love and vulnerability is both compelling and heartwarming. Raina's positive influence on Chuck's character development is also a testament to the power of love to redeem and change even the most complicated individuals. Additionally, their relationship showcases the show's ability to explore different facets of love and romance. Instead of the turmoil and manipulation sometimes associated with other Gossip Girl couples, their love story is marked by sincere devotion and respect for one another.

7 Nate and Vanessa

Nate (Chace Crawford) and Vanessa's (Jessica Szohr) relationship is beloved for its down-to-earth authenticity amidst the extravagance and drama of the world in which it sets in. Both characters are known for their grounded and principled natures, which sets them apart from the often scheming and manipulative part of the show. Their love story resonates with viewers as it unfolds with a genuine friendship as its foundation.

RELATED: The 10 Wealthiest ‘Gossip Girl’ Characters, Ranked

Their connection goes beyond the glitz and glamour, and they often serve as each other's confidants and sources of unwavering support. This realistic and nurturing bond is a refreshing contrast to the excesses of the show, and it mirrors the kind of love that many viewers aspire to in their own lives.

6 Dan and Serena

Because Dan (Penn Badgley) and Serena's (Blake Lively) love story is a typical example of two individuals from very different worlds falling in love over all odds, it is a fan favorite. Additionally, the tension created by their disparate backgrounds and lives, which mirror the show's central theme of the clash of two worlds, is compelling. Their relationship defies social conventions and shows that sincere ties may go beyond social class and upbringing.

Also, a strong emotional bond and respect for one another define Dan and Serena's relationship. The characters in Gossip Girl are constantly surrounded by drama and mystery, yet their love is a continuous and real component. Throughout the series, they stand by each other no matter what, providing a welcome contrast to the frequently flimsy and turbulent relationships of their peers.

5 Eleanor and Cyrus

What sets Eleanor (Margaret Colin) and Cyrus (Wallace Shawn) apart is the authentic love and mutual respect they share. In the midst of the glitz and glamour of the Upper East Side, their love story is proof that genuine love is not limited by cultural rules and expectations. Their unwavering support for each other, both in times of joy and adversity, creates a touching depiction of a mature and enduring partnership that viewers can't help but admire.

Additionally, Eleanor and Cyrus bring a refreshing and relatable element to the show as a married couple navigating the complexities of family dynamics. Their blended family with all the quirks and challenges that come with it, offers a realistic portrayal of the intricacies of modern relationships. Their affectionate banter and genuine care for each other serve as a heartwarming counterbalance to the drama and intrigue that often dominate the show.

4 Dan and Vanessa

Dan and Vanessa’s relationship is founded on a deep friendship and genuine connection that precedes their romantic involvement. Viewers are drawn to their undeniable chemistry, which is rooted in shared interests, values, and a long history of mutual support. This strong foundation gives their romantic journey depth, enabling them to navigate the complexities of love among the bustle of Manhattan's upper echelons with realism and relatability.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Gossip Girl' Storylines, According to Reddit

Moreover, Dan and Vanessa's relationship is characterized by its authenticity and refusal to conform to the superficiality and pretentiousness often associated with the Upper East Side. Both characters are known for their principled, down-to-earth nature, and their love story offers a welcome diversion from the grandeur and materialism that predominate in the show's setting.

3 Nate and Serena

Widely regarded as one of Gossip Girl’s most iconic couples, Nate and Serena’s relationship exudes a timeless and classic allure, reminiscent of star-crossed lovers from literature. Both characters are portrayed as effortlessly beautiful, and their chemistry on-screen is palpable, making them a visually stunning couple.

Moreover, their on-again, off-again relationship keeps viewers invested, as they grapple with societal pressures, betrayals, and personal growth while striving to maintain their undeniable connection. Their story begins with the innocence of teenage romance, as they share a history of childhood friendship and mutual adoration. Moreover, the difficulties of maturity, aspirations for their careers, and outside pressures put their love to the test as the show goes on, giving their relationship more complexity. Despite not being an endgame couple in the series, in the hearts and minds of fans, they end up together.

2 Lily and Rufus

Unlike many other couples in the show whose romances are fraught with drama and deception, Lily (Kelly Rutherford) and Rufus’s (Matthew Settle) relationship is built on a foundation of genuine friendship and mutual respect. This strong bond allows them to weather the storms of Upper East Side scandals and intrigues, making their connection feel more authentic and enduring.

Moreover, their love story is characterized by its ability to bridge social and class divides. Lily comes from a privileged, high-society background, while Rufus represents the counterculture and rock-and-roll scene. The way they navigate their differences and prioritize their love over societal expectations is a testament to their resilience as a couple.

1 Blair and Chuck

Popularly regarded as one of the most iconic couples in Gossip Girl, Blair (Leighton Meester) and Chuck’s tumultuous and passionate relationship keeps viewers riveted throughout the series. Both characters are complex and multifaceted, and their love story is equally intricate. Their fiery chemistry, combined with their sharp wit and undeniable charisma, creates a magnetic pull that captivates audiences.

As they navigate the highs and lows of their tumultuous romance, viewers are drawn into their rollercoaster of emotions, making every moment they share on screen a gripping experience. Additionally, the two's development as a couple is evidence of their personal development. They begin as scheming, self-absorbed characters who prioritize power and social status, but their love for each other brings out their vulnerabilities and exposes their humanity. The profound transformation in their characters, driven by their love and the challenges they face together, is a central theme of the show.

NEXT: Serena's Best Love Interests in 'Gossip Girl,' Ranked