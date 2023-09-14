Gossip Girl was quintessential watching from 2007 to 2012, filled with melodrama, scandal and characters fans love to hate. It features the lives of privileged Upper East Side teenagers, battling with love, friendship and grey morals. Following a reboot that was canceled after 2 seasons, fans still flock to the OG for a fix of all things Gossip Girl.

Starring big names like Blake Lively and a pre-Joe Goldberg Penn Badgley, Gossip Girl has something for everyone. The ensemble cast delivered many memorable moments throughout all 121 episodes, but only the best prevailed in IMDb's audience ratings.

10 "All About My Brother"

Season 1, Episode 16 (2008)

Image via The CW

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

This late Season 1 episode of Gossip Girl was peak high school drama, as the war between Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) came to a head. The girls spread rumors all over Gossip Girl as Jenny tries to beat Blair at her own manipulative games. Meanwhile, Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) blackmails Serena with a secret from the past.

RELATED: 10 Best 'Gossip Girl' Storylines, According to Reddit

"All About My Brother" is classic Gossip Girl, with fights, backstabbing and scandal. It also deals with Eric van der Woodsen (Connor Paolo) coming out as gay, albeit against his will. This episode succeeds with its combination of tender family moments and drama-packed power struggles.

9 "Victor/Victrola"

Season 1, Episode 7 (2007)

Image via The CW

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

This episode marks the true beginning of the Chuck/Blair saga, one of the most renowned storylines in Gossip Girl. After dancing around one another, Blair dances onstage for Chuck (Ed Westwick) and they sleep together. Meanwhile, Dan and Serena finally admit their feelings for each other. Nate (Chace Crawford) faces his father and his drug problem.

Parts of this episode can be spotted in many Chuck/Blair fan edits on TikTok and beyond. For fans of the couple, this is a good one. "Victor/Victrola" is a culmination of events, exploding with exposed secrets and brand-new ones.

8 "The Townie"

Season 4, Episode 11 (2010)

Image via The CW

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Jumping ahead to season 4, this episode falls right amid the Juliet drama, a character that joined in season 4 with a vendetta against Serena. Dan and Blair plot to find her and visit her hometown, where Serena attended boarding school. The narrative is melded with flashbacks from Serena's past, including her bond with her old teacher Ben/Juliet's brother, who is currently imprisoned.

"The Townie" wraps up many loose ends and opens up doors for new possibilities. Fans were divisive over the unfolding of events, particularly Serena's choice to visit Ben and help him. But it makes for an entertaining episode as characters join forces to help Serena.

7 "Pret-a-Poor-J"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2008)

Image via The CW

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

For the few fans of Jenny Humphrey, or even fans who love the drama, "Pret-a-poor J" is an iconic one. She gets tied up with a model who takes her partying, while trying to prevent Eleanor Waldorf from stealing her fashion designs. She also begins harboring feelings for Nate, who is staying at the Humphreys amidst the troubles with his father.

RELATED: 'Gossip Girl': 10 Most Rewatchable Episodes

Meanwhile, Blair tries to seduce Chuck to no avail. This episode benefits from the multiple narratives occurring simultaneously, exploring sub-plots for each character. Particularly for Jenny, as she enters into her phase of rebellion.

6 "Last Tango, Then Paris"

Season 3, Episode 22 (2010)

Image via The CW

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

In this packed season finale, Gossip Girl outdoes itself with drama, heartbreak and tears. Chuck gives Blair one last chance, waiting at the Empire State Building for her. She arrives late, as her maid Dorota goes into labor. When she goes to Chuck's apartment, he has just slept with Jenny.

A Gossip Girl blast hurts Serena's relationship with Nate, and Dan's with Vanessa. Chuck almost proposes to Blair, but she finds out about Jenny. This episode is crammed with edge-of-your-seat moments and is one of the most memorable season finales. Jenny leaves New York for good, Chuck gets hurt, and Serena and Blair run away to Paris.

5 Season 4, Episode 2

"Double Identity" (2010)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Following a summer away in Paris, Serena and Blair prepare to return to Manhattan and face reality. Blair finds herself involved with Louis, who may or may not be a royal. Nate gets closer to Juliet, and Dan spends his time parenting his 'son' Milo, or so Georgina claims. Chuck is with a new woman but is using a fake identity.

The air of mystery in this episode is what makes it compelling to watch; fans watch desperately to find out what Juliet's motives are, and whether this baby is Dan's. Despite that, Vanessa (Jessica Szohr) and Dan's father Rufus (Matthew Settle) are supportive.

4 "G.G"

Season 5, Episode 13 (2012)

Image via The CW

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

In "G.G", the day of Blair's wedding to Prince Louis is finally here. Chuck battles with the reality that Blair is about to be married and makes plans to intercept. Georgina Sparks returns. Dan deals with confusing feelings for Blair. After the wedding, Louis tells Blair that the marriage is just a business arrangement. Blair calls Dan, who comes to her rescue.

For any fans of Blair and Dan, this is a key moment for the doomed relationship. "G.G" is undoubtedly a memorable one. Bonus points for the incredible musical dream sequence at the start, with Serena as Marilyn Monroe and Blair as Audrey Hepburn.

3 "O Brother, Where Bart Thou?"

Season 2, Episode 13 (2008)

Image via The CW

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

This is a heartbreaking episode of Gossip Girl, as Chuck's father dies suddenly in a limo accident. Serena, Eric and their mother/Chuck's stepmother Lily (Kelly Rutherford) support each other, while Chuck pulls away. He blames Lily for his father's death, as he had been on his way to confront Lily about her bond with Rufus.

RELATED: 'Gossip Girl': The 10 Main Characters, Ranked by Likability

Despite the questionable episode title, this one had fans shedding a few tears. Chuck is consumed with grief, and not even Blair can break through to help him. He threatens Lily with a secret, despite her own attempts at comforting him.

2 "The Goodbye Gossip Girl"

Season 2, Episode 25 (2009)

Image via The CW

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Gossip Girl knows how to do season finales. "The Goodbye Gossip Girl" covers graduation day for the main group, but it is tainted by a harsh Gossip Girl blast that calls them all out in public. Serena declares war on Gossip Girl but with no success. Jenny is picked as the new Queen Bee of Constance. Blair and Chuck almost get together, until Chuck finds out a secret she was keeping.

This episode is the end of an era, as the group prepare for college and brand-new adventures. As always, Gossip Girl packs the finale full of jaw-dropping moments, making it one to remember.

1 "New York, I Love You XOXO"

Season 6, Episode 10 (2012)

Image via The CW

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

In the final episode of the OG Gossip Girl, the identity of Gossip Girl is finally revealed; Dan Humphrey. Despite viewer's confusion surrounding the truth, this episode remains the most talked about out of 121 episodes. The characters all plan to move on and start their lives but first make peace with Dan and the era of Gossip Girl.

In a flash-forward to 2017, everything is wrapped up. Chuck and Blair have a son, Jenny is a fashion designer, Nate owns a newspaper, and Serena and Dan get married. Some fans argue that it is a bit too perfect, but it is nonetheless a heartwarming conclusion and a thrilling episode of a generation-defining TV show.

KEEP READING: Every Season of Gossip Girl, Ranked