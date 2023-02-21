The Gossip Girl reboot recently announced the news of its cancelation. To compare it to CW's original Gossip Girl would simply be unfair with its popularity back in 2007. For those unaware of this drama-filled series, it follows the lives of privileged teens in the Upper East Side of Manhattan as they deal with scandals, miscommunication, and a ruthless blogger known as Gossip Girl.

With all of Gossip Girl's ups and downs, it couldn't endure six seasons without some headline-worthy situations along the way. Amid every backstabbing, cheating, and nail-biting scene, this series has given many reasons for its fans to start up a rewatch. These classic episodes such as "The Treasure of Serena Madre" and "G.G" prove exactly why the reboot could never live up to its original.

10 "The Pilot"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2007)

One of the most memorable pilot episodes from recent years, the first episode is the perfect way to get a handle on the Gossip Girl universe. These privileged teens of Manhattan's elite include Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, Chuck Bass, and Nate Archibald. The series kicks off with Serena returning to New York after being gone for a year. Dan Humphrey, known as "Lonely Boy" sits on the sidelines as he stares in awe at her.

Typically, a pilot episode isn't always the best, but it brings the audience right into the thick of these teenagers' drama-filled lives. Despite its highly unrealistic lifestyle, its uniqueness keeps its viewers coming back. Main themes quickly surface class conflict, rivalry, and a ton of underage drinkers.

9 "Valley Girls"

Season 2, Episode 24 (2009)

In order to prove Serena's independence, she denies help from her mother, Lily, and her grandmother to get her out of jail. Seeing Serena this way brings Lily back to her teenage years. Before she became a New York royalty, she was just an ordinary girl living in Los Angeles. At this time, Lily is rebellious similar to Serena's current state.

Mothers always want the best for their children. Although Lily and Serena's lives are very similar, Lily only wants the best for her daughter. Obviously, everyone needs to go through struggles in order to come out better than before, but mothers can only do so much to stop it.

8 "They Shoot Humphreys, Don't They?"

Season 3, Episode 9 (2009)

Jenny not only wants to be Queen B of Constance Billard, but the whole Upper East Side. Learning from Blair Waldorf's actions, she orders her minions to get her the hottest date to Cotillion. Eric, despising Jenny for everything she has done to get to where she is, decides to sabotage her date with his own boyfriend as her escort. This unfortunately didn't work out for Eric because Jenny shows up with the infamous, Nate Archibald.

The Cotillion season is upon the Upper East Side. For Jenny, looks are everything especially if she wants to be Queen B. Her goal to obtain power begins to get way over her head and things around her begin to spiral. Lucky for her and with the help of Nate, she found a way to get what she wants. With enemies rallying against her, she must figure it out on her own.

7 "Pret-a-Poor-J"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2008)

As an intern for Eleanor Waldorf's atelier, Jenny befriends a model named Agnes. Unbeknownst to Jenny, Agnes helps her realize that Eleanor is simply taking advantage of her designs. Jenny decides to quit on Eleanor and start up her own line, all the while quitting school. After a predicament with Agnes, Jenny is rescued by Nate with a glimpse of seeing Jenny for more than just Dan's little sister.

Despite Jenny's constant ups and downs, she shows some of her morals in this episode. She's lucky to have a job with the famous, Eleanor, but she begins to understand her worth. Although she can do more on her own, there are more reasons to stay and build herself up with an internship. The good girl that everyone loved so much has disappeared, and the dark side of Jenny is here to stay (turning her into one of the best female characters from the 2010s).

6 "The Treasure of Serena Madre"

Season 3, Episode 11 (2009)

Circumstances end up bringing everyone to a Thanksgiving dinner at the van der Woodsen's. As they sit at the table, tension builds as secrets are whispered about. But the most iconic part of this episode is at the Thanksgiving table when everything is blurted out in the open as "What'cha Say" by Jason Derulo plays. Everyone storms away from the table, splitting up to see how things can be fixed.

It wouldn't be a Thanksgiving on the Upper East Side without a plate full of drama. This series is highly well-known for its infamous Thanksgiving episodes, but this one takes the turkey with the number of rumors and truths that spilled out. The perfect place for everything coming out into the open is at the dinner table.

5 "Hi, Society"

Season 1, Episode 10 (2007)

Upper East Side is currently in debutante season as Blair and Serena make their debut into society. In spite of what everyone thinks of Dan, he sweeps Serena off her feet as her escort. Nate and Blair finally get their chance together while the audience gets a better understanding of Lily and Rufus' past.

The glamour of the cotillion isn't always what people make it out to be. Its members are stressed to the max looking for the perfect escort while dealing with the drama within. This begins the girls' careers in Manhattan's elite, which means all eyes are watching their every move.

4 "The Freshmen"

Season 3, Episode 2 (2009)

The Gossip Girl group is off to college in Ivy League schools. They all must adjust to the new lives of no longer being the center of attention. Blair Waldorf is no longer Queen B, as she watches her roommate Georgina become the unlikeable female TV antagonist everyone wants to be with. Blair must weasel her way back to the top somehow.

The perfect twist of the series is when roles are reversed. Dan Humphrey is the popular one, while Blair stands in the shadows. The real world, or the college world in this sense, is nothing like high school. Blair can't just bribe everyone with sushi parties instead she has to figure out another way to become number one.

3 "G.G"

Season 5, Episode 13 (2012)

Blair makes a life-changing decision to marry Prince Louis, after coming to terms with the end of her and Chuck. This unfortunate marriage turns out to be just for looks once Louis tells Blair that their marriage is simply a contract. With Blair feeling hopeless, she calls Dan for help, and with his prominent feelings for her, he does whatever she says. With Georgina controlling the Gossip Girl account, disaster is to come.

This 100th episode of Gossip Girl was bound to be a good one. Blair becoming a princess is all she could've dreamed of, but she couldn't stop thinking about Chuck. Other than the drama and hurt they both put each other through, their love is something that no one can ever get in the middle of even a prince.

2 "The Goodbye Gossip Girl"

Season 2, Episode 25 (2009)

Serena and Blair believe leaving high school means leaving Gossip Girl behind, but it becomes clear that they'll never be able to get rid of her. Even when Serena and Nate work together to figure out GG's identity, their plans are ruined by her retaliation blasts of every single rumor that has been sent to her. Chuck's long-awaited love proclamation to Blair is the icing on the cake.

Clearly, Gossip Girl is not somebody to mess with. Whenever the group tries to take her down, she retaliates in the worst way possible. Other than the failed attempts at revealing GG's identity, the glimpse of love between Chuck and Blair makes this episode one of the tops of the series.

1 "New York, I Love You XOXO"

Season 6, Episode 10 (2012)

The identity of Gossip Girl is finally revealed as Lonely Boy. Despite everyone finding out the truth, they all agree to move on with their lives. Blair and Chuck get married while Serena and Dan attempt a relationship again. Five years later, Blair and Chuck live happily with their son, Henry as they celebrate Dan and Serena's wedding with friends and family.

The finale ends the series with a bang. After six seasons of constant ups and downs, it finally ties together with a time skip. The audience is given the closure they deserve as their favorite characters have grown into their lives and move past their looming high school bully, Gossip Girl. But for those who want more, the Gossip Girl reboot is on HBO Max.

