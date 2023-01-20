Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Gossip Girl.

Since teachers Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan Glassberg (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) revived the legendary moniker made infamous by one Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, they’ve sought to use the anonymous gossip monger to change their students on a deep, lasting level that eventually sends them out into the world as decent people instead of overly privileged egomaniacs. Throughout the first season, they made real change with their constant attacks on the students, paired with the uncertainty of what would be posted as ownership of the Gossip Girl account shifted between several teachers with wildly different motives. At the very least, they changed Queen Bee Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), who agreed in the first season’s finale to help Gossip Girl out temporarily in hopes that it would create lasting change in her loved ones, too.

While focusing primarily on their unwilling targets — Julien, Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak), Monet de Haan (Savannah Smith), Luna La (Zión Moreno), Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind), Aki Menzies (Evan Mock), Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty), and Obie Bergmann (Eli Brown) — Kate discovers a new enemy worth shifting her attention to in the second season: Parents. Kate decides that changing the students with relatively harmless gossip isn’t enough with Gossip Girl’s worldwide reach and influence, letting power go to her head as she debates how best to use her reach to make the rich face consequences for their actions. In particular, this shift is caused by one Camille de Haan (Amanda Warren), whom Kate has a vendetta against after a tense run-in at the end of the first season of Gossip Girl in which Camille treats Kate like the scum of the Earth.

The Rivalry Between Kate and Camille on 'Gossip Girl'

In their first real altercation, Camille shames Kate so expertly (despite not even knowing that Kate is Gossip Girl) about the teachers sending in tips about their students and how parents like her were hurt by teachers during the pandemic because they didn’t want to have in-person classes. It’s obviously not meant to get us on Camille’s side, as she completely ignores the hardships that teachers are forced to deal with because of her privileged lifestyle. But, it introduces Camille as a harsh, charismatic woman who has the potential to rival the original’s nefarious Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) — who once again graced us with her presence in recent episodes — as one of the most enjoyable villains to watch our beloved characters face off against.

This is precisely what has occurred in the second season of the Gossip Girl reboot. Throughout the episodes that followed, Camille has shown herself to be a force. She’s rich, powerful, confident, and downright dangerous with what she can do with just a single sentence. Her relationship with her daughter Monet has primarily been the focus of her story, as her disappointment in how Monet presents herself to the world continues to baffle and infuriate her, like we see at the debutante ball where Julien and Monet end up in a “catfight” with the other debutantes. Camille shames Monet for inviting an accused sexual predator to the event (part of Monet’s ploy to take Julien down by inviting her disgraced father), helping us to really understand why Monet acts how she does and what her motivations are. It’s the same back and forth between mother and daughter afterward — with Kate unsuccessfully continuing her attempts to get enough dirt to take Camille down — until the penultimate episode showcases Camille in all of her glory.

Following her touching moment with Monet and her concession to Kate about being wrong to disparage the teachers from sending in tips, Camille and her husband Greyson (Rick Worthy) devise a devilish plan to catch Gossip Girl. Upon Greyson putting a high-priced bounty on Gossip Girl’s identity should she post again, Kate undergoes an elaborate scheme to try to get one over on Greyson by working with Camille, figuring out a strategy to get around Camille’s demand that they should meet in person at the summit. When Kate finds dirt on Greyson’s company on a flash drive held by one Nick Lott (Johnathan Fernandez), which Camille pointed her to, she posts it and thinks she has won. Only, Greyson and Camille’s plan was for Kate to do everything she did, so Greyson could pin the career-ending dirt on Nick, and Camille would be one major step closer to figuring out Gossip Girl’s identity as only a hundred or so people attended the summit. It’s one of the most masterful things that has ever been witnessed on either Gossip Girl, pushing Camille to the top as the most delightfully nefarious villain to grace our screens. Even though Camille ended the previous episode on Gossip Girl’s side for the change she saw in her daughter, her protective instinct took over, and she was not going to let an anonymous blogger make her daughter, a de Haan, doubt herself or her place in society. Plus, Camille managed to use Kate to leak information so that they could put the right spin on it to save their reputations and damage the credibility of Gossip Girl as a whole in one fell swoop. Truly, who is doing it like Camille de Haan?

Georgina Who?

Before the Gossip Girl reboot, Georgina Sparks was widely known as the best villain on the original Gossip Girl. However, with what we’ve seen from Camille, she has already outshone Georgina, whose entertainment factor was diminished following too many versions of the same story playing out upon her every return to New York. Camille knows herself inside and out, something absolutely nobody on the original Gossip Girl could relate to, which makes her incredibly dangerous. The real war is just beginning between Gossip Girl and Camille, and the threat of her learning Gossip Girl’s identity is just more motivation for Kate to find the real dirt to take down her new rival. Regardless of what happens, Camille de Haan is the villain we’ve been waiting for with real power at her disposal to shake things up.

