The Big Picture There would have been issues with the reveal of Gossip Girl's identity regardless of who it was, as it would have either created plot holes or been forgettable.

The late timing of the reveal that Dan was Gossip Girl destroyed his character and relationships in the eyes of the audience.

The characters were not given enough time to process the reveal, so it should have happened earlier in the series to allow for a more nuanced exploration of their reactions.

For six seasons, Gossip Girl ruled The CW and the Upper East Side. Following the scandalous exploits of Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), and Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick), amongst others, the characters were plagued during the series’ run by an anonymous blog, Gossip Girl, which accepted tips and published their most illicit affairs for all of the world to see, no matter the cost. By the end of the show’s run, fans were desperate to uncover the identity of this anonymous blogger after a series-long mystery, but the reveal that it was none other than Dan certainly met mixed reviews. Unlike many, we believe Dan being Gossip Girl works; however, the primary issue is the timing of the whole situation.

There Would Have Been Problems Regardless of Who Gossip Girl Was

No matter who was revealed to be the mysterious and devious blogger on Gossip Girl, there would have been inconsistencies and gaping plot holes. Or, it would have been someone so inconsequential to the story for the previous six seasons that the reveal would have fallen flat and been completely forgettable. Like, for instance, if the show had followed through on the fan-favorite theory that Gossip Girl had always been Serena’s brother Eric (Connor Paolo), who was on the show progressively less and less throughout the later seasons, particularly due to Paolo’s role as Declan Porter on ABC’s Revenge.

By making Dan the infamous Gossip Girl, it does create a couple of plot holes, which is to be expected. While we won’t go through each and every one, there aren’t any in the bunch that completely ruin the story by any means. In fact, the story we learn about why Dan became Gossip Girl — in order to insert himself into the glamorous lives of those in the Upper East Side — actually makes a lot of sense given how desperately he tried to fit into that world, especially to be with Serena, throughout the show. He was just as judgmental as the worst of them, always seeking an easy way out. But, because of his background, he watched as others were afforded the opportunities he was denied, only increasing his urge to fit in.

This reveal comes in the Gossip Girl series finale, which forces the audience to rethink just about everything they’ve come to know over the course of the series, particularly where Dan is involved. There are things that Gossip Girl did to the group that were, let’s just say it, the workings of a sociopathic stalker. Gossip Girl spilled sensitive dirt on Dan’s so-called friends, and even his sister Jenny (Taylor Momsen), which is kind of difficult to reconcile with. As such, the primary issue with the big reveal of Gossip Girl’s identity isn’t that the anonymous blogger is actually Dan Humphrey; no, the issue is that this information only comes to light during the final episode of the final season.

The Gossip Girl Reveal Destroyed Dan’s Character

In revealing that Dan was Gossip Girl in the final episode, we (and the many characters within the show) were left with no opportunity to truly process this information. Nobody could spend much time thinking about what this meant for the characters and their relationships with Dan before the show was over. So, after it ended, there was a general feeling of “ick” toward Dan, particularly due to the late timing of the reveal. This completely assassinated Dan’s character — and considering he was already pretty easy to hate throughout the show didn’t help garner much sympathy — and destroyed his relationships in the eyes of the audience.

Most notable, of course, is Dan’s romance with Serena, whom he also marries in the series finale (albeit after a five-year flash-forward). As the characters point out many times during the show, Serena was always Gossip Girl’s primary target, exposing everything she (or, rather, he) could about the Upper East Side’s It Girl. Dan, as Gossip Girl, was particularly harsh and obsessive with Serena, so this covers their romantic reunion in the final season under a layer of pure disgust. Likewise, though no less important, was how Gossip Girl terrorized and humiliated Jenny and Vanessa over the years. Sure, it’s revealed that Jenny knew about it “for years” by the time everyone else finds out, but it’s still repulsive. Even with Blair, though the two had a rough relationship throughout the years, it progressed to something romantic (which was actually kind of good) but is then tainted by everything Gossip Girl did to Blair.

Why the Gossip Girl Reveal Ultimately Doesn't Work

In line with that, we deserved to see how the characters processed this long-term after all the grief Gossip Girl had caused for them while masquerading as New York City’s own kind of masked vigilante. The blog revealed information about them that, quite literally, cost them opportunities and their mental health. Gossip Girl pitted everyone against each other, even going so far as to make it unsafe for the characters to go outside and live their lives because strangers on the street would recognize them and send in tips.

As such, how did Serena make peace with knowing the man she loved had been plaguing her worst nightmares for the last decade? What was Jenny’s reaction when she found out (and at what point did she actually find out)? We don’t see any real reactions to the news, nor are the characters given enough time to process this while we are still part of their lives. Because of this, the reveal should have come earlier into the show, even as early as the Gossip Girl Season 6 premiere. It would have given the show more time to delve into this reveal, explaining away some of the plot holes and allowing the characters to form full, nuanced reactions to the news. At the end of the day, it’s a major disappointment, which ultimately makes the reveal about Dan fall flat.

