Gossip Girl marked a before and after in early 2000s teen television. The show took the genre by storm with its unique take, blending obscene wealth with typical teen tropes, resulting in an addictive and irresistible show that had the entertainment industry and pop culture in a chokehold.

The show launched Blake Lively's career and revolutionized teen fashion, cementing the CW as the go-to place for teen dramas. Gossip Girl lasted for 121 drama-filled episodes, and while not every season has the same quality, it was a groundbreaking show with an influence that endures today.

6 Season 5

Image via The CW

Season 5 of Gossip Girl centered mainly on the long and convoluted engagement between Blair (Leighton Meester) and Prince Louis. Serena (Lively) descended into her worst version, finally embracing her bratty and selfish ways, while Nate (Chace Crawford) tried to become a businessman by working in The Spectator while sleeping with her boss. Finally, Dan (Penn Badgley) published his book and became closer to Blair.

Blair and Louis' engagement provides most of the season's dramatic drive; however, by the time they finally get married in the show's 100th episode, the plot has run its course, becoming tiresome and annoying. Serena's path to the dark side is fun, allowing Lively to do some of her best work in the show, while Nate remains his bland self despite a steamy romance with a scenery-chewing Elizabeth Hurley. Nevertheless, the season is surprisingly boring, repeatedly rehashing the same storylines and showing its characters' worst versions. However, the long-awaited pairing of Dan and Blair is enough to single-handedly elevate the season's final episodes.

5 Season 6

Image via The CW

A shortened 12-episode season brought Gossip Girl to an end. The show began with everyone looking for Serena, who disappeared following her breakdown in the Season 5 finale. Dan finally dropped the good guy act and became the creep everyone always knew he was, while Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair fought against the newly revived Bart Bass (Robert John Burke).

Season 6 of Gossip Girl is famous for featuring the reveal that Dan was the titular blogger who brought chaos and pain to the lives of those he supposedly loved. The twist was and remains nonsensical, but Season 6 was, overall, a decent way to end the show. The storylines became dangerously soapy, especially everything concerning Bart's return, but the show gets a pass considering it was its final season. And while the Gossip Girl climax will never rank among the all-time best series finales, it was a suitable and almost satisfying way to end the show.

4 Season 2

Gossip Girl returned for its sophomore season with a string of interesting storylines. Chuck and Blair began their series-long will-they-won't-they dynamic, while Serena and Dan imitated them with far less success. Nate dated Vanessa, then (briefly) Jenny (Taylor Momsen), then Blair again, cementing his place as the show's ultimate boy toy. Lastly, Lily and Rufus (Matthew Settle) continued their flirtation, culminating in their reunion after Bart's death.

Season 2 of Gossip Girl continued everything that made the show famous: killer clothes, gorgeous apartments, and beautiful people walking around New York City. However, the season had surprisingly few memorable moments, especially compared to its predecessor and successor. Season 2 was a transition period for the show, although it could've done more with its characters while they were still in high school.

3 Season 4

Image via The CW

The collapse of Chuck and Blair's relationship allowed for a strong start for Season 4. The season juggled many storylines, including Dan's supposed child with Georgina (Michelle Trachtenberg), Blair and Serena's short stint at Columbia University, Lily's fight against Chuck over control of Bass Industries, the arrival of Serena's cousin, Charlie, and the threats of Juliet Sharp and Russell Thorpe (Michael Boatman).

Season 4 of Gossip Girl had some of the show's juiciest drama. The season's first half was particularly good thanks to Katie Cassidy's Juliet, the show's best antagonist after Georgina Sparks. Season 4 continued revisiting familiar themes, especially regarding the show's romantic pairings, but it still found new ways to surprise its audiences. While the storylines became increasingly soapy, the show compensated with stunning fashion, killer parties, and an increasing sense of self-awareness.

2 Season 3

Season 3 begins with the characters in college — or at least pretending. Blair struggles to adapt to NYU, especially considering her new roommate is Georgina Sparks. Serena and Nate finally get together, while Dan and Vanessa (Jessica Szohr) give their relationship a go. Lily and Rufus get married, and Jenny finally becomes queen of the Upper East Side.

Many teen shows don't survive abandoning high school, but Gossip Girl did and thrived. The show was at its best in Season 3, mainly thanks to the perfect coupling of Blair and Chuck, Nate and Serena, and Dan and Vanessa. The storylines flowed effortlessly, the characters were at their most entertaining, and the guest stars fit in seamlessly; it's no wonder Season 3 has some of Gossip Girl's most rewatchable episodes. The season finale is also arguably the show's best, with an overly-dramatic story that disrupted Gossip Girl's narrative for the remainder or its run.

1 Season 1

There's no beating season 1 of Gossip Girl. The first eighteen episodes introduced the main characters and spent most of their time building up the show's three most important relationships: Chuck and Blair, Dan and Serena, and Blair and Serena. Season 1 also introduced the show's distinctive fashion style, arguably the thing that made it such a pop culture phenomenon in the first place.

Season 1 was Gossip Girl in its purest, most unadulterated form. Juicy but never trashy, the show was the perfect guilty pleasure, a much-needed dose of adrenaline injected into the teen genre. Season 1 presented a larger-than-life world of wealth and power, unlike anything television had seen before, instantly becoming one of the most rewatchable teen dramas. Gossip Girl never replicated season 1's lighting-in-a-bottle quality, but fans can always rewatch the first eighteen episodes and remember just how game-changing the show was.

