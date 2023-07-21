Gossip Girl is filled with Upper East Side socialites. Each character is trying to navigate the high-stakes emotions of high school whilst navigating their high social status. The constant validation of progression from hated to most liked characters is why viewers continue to stream Gossip Girl on Max.

Gossip Girl, the anonymous internet site that dishes all the drama of the Upper East Side, describes them as Upper East- Siders. The multitude of difficulties they face helps them divide and conquer the hardships of living in the Upper East Side. As Gossip Girl enhances the drama within the group, the group development of likability begin to arise as they team up to end its reign.

10 Lily van der Woodsen

She is the mother of Serena (Blake Lively) and Eric van der Woodsen (Connor Paolo) and had a rough home life as she was raised by Cece Rhodes (Caroline Lagerfelt). Lily van der Woodsen (Kelly Rutherford) was taught to act a certain way, as a high-status socialite. As a mother of two socialities of the Upper East Side, she chose to shelter her children to protect her social status, but she had other intentions.

She climbs as a likable character because viewers see she values her children, but Cece never shows her compassion; therefore, she did not know how to show her children the love and desire they needed. She begins to show her kindness in the later seasons when she becomes involved with Bart Bass (Robert John Burke), Chuck's father, and later with Rufus Humphrey (Matthew Settle).

9 Jenny Humphrey

She is the daughter of Rufus Humphrey and the sister of Dan Humphrey. Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) is a social climber and wants to fit in as one of the socialites at Constance. In season one, she is an unlikable character because she is immature. Her immaturity grows as she becomes more involved with the girls of Constance. She is gullible, and she wants approval from the Upper East Side girls.

She becomes "Queen J" at Constance Billard St. Jude's and realizes it comes with consequences. Once she realizes the consequences of her actions, she grows more mature and wants to have a change of scenery, so she decides to move to London after graduation and become a fashion designer.

8 Rufus Humphrey

He is the father of Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) and Jenny. Rufus Humphrey is an aspiring artist, and he is a single dad. He left college to pursue music. As he begins to learn the struggles of having teenagers, he begins to grow and learn.

He resides in the liberal-cultured artistic Upper West Side, which is considered a low social status area compared to Upper East Side, a higher social status area. His personality is laid-back, but he still protects his children. He wants them to not become part of the dangers and consequences of the Upper East Side.

7 Dan Humphrey

He is the son of Rufus Humphrey, and he is considered the outsider of Riverside Preparatory School for Boys. He is referred to as "lonely boy" by Gossip Girl. Dan is a writer and enjoys poetry. He becomes romantically involved with Serena. He begins to climb up the ladder of social status as his involvement with Serena begins to grow.

In the later seasons, he forms an unlikely friendship with Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), and is devoted to protecting her from any harm. Dan's devotion to Serena, Blair Waldorf, and Jenny is a likable quality because he wants to defend them at any cost.

6 Eric van der Woodsen

In season one, Eric feels a sense of loneliness when his sister leaves abruptly and moves. He becomes a patient at the Ostroff Center. For his protection, Lily, admits him to the Ostroff Center after he attempts to take his own life. He confides in Jenny, and after he is released, forms a friendship with Jenny.

He becomes protective of Jenny and gives her advice on their socialite status. Their friendship has its ups and downs as Jenny becomes Queen of Constance. He always protects the ones he cares for including Jenny and Serena. He has strong morals and relies on intuition to guide him on the right path. He is curious to search for his purpose in life.

5 Dorota

Dorota (Zuzanna Szadkowski) is the loyal and trusting maid at the Waldorf Residence. She is a confidant to Blair as she helps with her scheming. She loves Blair as her daughter and protects her. She is devoted not only to Blair but Blair's friends as well. She is a likable character because of her steady support.

Her personality is gracious and kind. Her determination to help Blair is one of the great characteristics she has. Dorota embarks on a new journey by marrying Vayna (Aaron Schwartz), Serena's doorman, whilst still being a companion and reliable friend to Blair and her friends.

4 Chuck Bass

Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) in season one is manipulative and the resident "bad boy" of the Upper East Side. His relationship grows as he and Blair begin scheming elaborate plans with each other. His constant phrase for justifying his actions is "I'm Chuck Bass." He begins to show compassion toward others as he and Blair become a couple.

Chuck is one of the most unlikeable characters at the beginning of the series, and he becomes one of the most liked characters. He will do everything in his power to protect her, and sometimes he makes mistakes, but the compassion and love he has for Blair gives him a competitive edge to succeed in becoming the best version of himself.

3 Nate Archibald

Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) is the son of Captain Archibald (Sam Robards). He has everything laid out on a silver platter for him. He has the perfect girlfriend, Blair, but realizes he wants a different life than what has been given to him. Nate seeks his father's approval, but he has the determination to overcome obstacles and take action of diminishing the privileged stereotype.

Nate begins to learn the hardships of a lower social status when his father is arrested for fraud. His warm and loving personality makes him a protector of his friends. The hardships he faces create challenges for himself, but he does not let his challenges get in the way of his friendships.

2 Serena van der Woodsen

Serena wants to redeem herself from her previous actions of betraying Blair, her best friend by having romantic involvement with her boyfriend, Nate. Serena is free-spirited and hated by others because of her good looks. The girls of Constance believe she uses her good looks as an advantage, but she is simply misunderstood.

She works hard and values kindness. Serena embarks on many journeys to find herself. She values her friend's opinions, yet she is strong-willed. She is a laid-back charismatic girl who is trying to fit in the Upper East Side. Serena faces many ups and downs as she tries to navigate her struggles of being a teenager with privileges.

1 Blair Waldorf

Blair is the "Queen B" of Constance. In season one, Blair is ruthless and cruel, but in the later seasons, viewers learn she is insecure, especially feeling like she is the shadow of Serena. She feels pressure to be better than everyone else. Blair is faced with several challenges, and she faces them head-on to become the most desirable character.

As her relationship with Chuck progresses, she becomes more lovable and devoted to securing friendships. She is a part of the "non-judging Breakfast Club," a club created by Nate, Chuck, and Serena. They will do anything for each other and listen without judgment. She is an overachiever and contemplates her decisions wisely to ensure the well-being of herself and her friends.

