The Big Picture Lindsay Lohan would have put a more likable and fun spin on Blair Waldorf in a film adaptation of Gossip Girl.

Amy Sherman-Palladino's bold and fast-paced writing style would have given Gossip Girl a unique and satirical feel, making it different from the TV series.

The lavish and extravagant lifestyle of the Upper East Side teens portrayed in the book series is essential to the story, and it's hard to imagine Sherman-Palladino's version of that based on her work with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls.

In January 2004, Variety announced that Warner Bros. Studios would adapt the bestselling book series Gossip Girl by Cecily von Ziegesar into a movie. The film would star Lindsay Lohan of Mean Girls and Freaky Friday fame as Upper East Side "queen bee" Blair Waldorf. They announced that Amy Sherman-Palladino would write the script for the movie, her first major motion picture project. Sherman-Palladino is best known for quick-witted dialogue punctuated with in-the-know pop culture references, best seen in her popular shows Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Though the movie adaptation never happened, it's safe to say this would have been a very different Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl Privileged teens living on the Upper East Side of New York can hide no secret from the ruthless blogger who is always watching. Release Date September 19, 2007 Cast Blake Lively , Leighton Meester , Penn Badgley , Chace Crawford , Ed Westwick , Kelly Rutherford , Matthew Settle , Kaylee DeFer Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Romance Seasons 6 Studio The CW

What Is 'Gossip Girl' About?

The Gossip Girl book series details the sordid lives of privileged teens living in Manhattan's Upper East Side. The two main characters, Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen, are the series' central focus. The two leading ladies (played by Leighton Meester and Blake Lively in The CW series, respectively) are sometimes BFFs and sometimes enemies. Really, they are the very definition of frenemies. As the teens navigate the treacherous world of the Manhattan social scene, their lives are constantly turned upside down by the anonymous blogger "Gossip Girl." The gossip-dealing troublemaker constantly sets the gang of Constance Billard School for Girls against each other, then sits back to watch the carnage unfold.

With so many intriguing characters and over-the-top storylines, the book series is better suited to television than film. It's challenging to imagine cramming the flashy world of Gossip Girl into just two hours. It takes time to understand and even like the characters of Gossip Girl. However, if any movie adaptation of Gossip Girl could have been successful, it's one starring Lindsay Lohan. The early 2000s queen of teen-centered cinema is the ideal choice for a likable mean girl like Blair Waldorf. Throw in the audacious writing of Sherman-Palladino, and it's fun to think of what could have been.

Lindsay Lohan Would've Been a Totally Different Blair

Image via Paramount Pictures

Lindsay Lohan brings a particularly affable nature to her characters. She is easy to like, even when she isn't very nice. Take her role in Mean Girls, which came out several months after the Gossip Girl announcement. Her character, Cady Heron, is a naive homeschooled outsider who makes friends with the popular girls at school. Though she plans to expose the "plastics," the snobby clique made up of Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), and "queen bee" Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Cady instead becomes a mean girl herself. Even as a self-centered egotist, Lohan's good-natured charm makes Cady likable.

This charismatic appeal could have made Lohan's Blair perfect for a film adaptation of Gossip Girl. Right off the bat, Blair would have been more relatable. The meticulous and sophisticated Blair Waldorf is the opposite of the laid-back, effortlessly stylish Serena van der Woodsen. While Serena is calm and collected, Blair seems high-strung and high-maintenance. Those traits make her somewhat unappealing. The only way around that is to either take time to develop her character and show the many facets of Blair's personality like the TV show does, or use the popularity and instant appeal of a beloved actor such as Lohan to create a connection with the otherwise aloof character.

The television version of Blair Waldorf is hard to like at first. She is snobbish, cut-throat, competitive, and unapologetic for her mean-spirited antics. She is beautiful and outwardly flawless, but her perfect exterior makes her hard to relate to. It isn't until the series unfolds that Blair's inner insecurities are brought to light, making her much more likable and understandable. This works for a television series where character development can evolve over time, and Meester pulls it off with impeccable finesse. However, Lindsay Lohan would have been the ultimate lovable mean girl for a film version, making her an ideal Blair Waldorf.

Amy Sherman-Palladino Is a Bold Choice for 'Gossip Girl'

Close

Amy Sherman-Palladino's writing style is unique. Watch an episode of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and it's easy to see the connection between their writing styles. Both contain punchy, fast-paced, pop-culture reference-packed dialogue. This style works for these quick-witted TV shows, and it's endearing. Sherman-Palladino's fast-talking characters fit the premise of their shows perfectly. It makes sense that the quirky Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), who has a talent for delivering scathing, off-the-cuff stand-up, is an overly talkative extrovert. The fast-repartee-style conversations in Gilmore Girls also work for the youthful mother-daughter relationship that defines the show. But what would a Sherman-Palladino Gossip Girl have looked like?

Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf is certainly sharp-witted. Her intense intellect and trend-setting style lend themselves to a more loquacious Sherman-Palladino iteration. And Lindsay Lohan could have delivered this more verbose version with ease. Lohan's version of The Parent Trap showcased her ability to handle fast-paced dialogue deftly. However, Sherman-Palladino's more comedic style does not fit Serena van der Woodsen. Serena's cool, calm, and collected demeanor doesn't exactly lend itself to high-energy discourse. It would be an entirely different Serena, (not to mention the other Gossip Girl characters) who would wholly have to change with Sherman-Palladino's writing style.

What Went Wrong With the 'Gossip Girl' Movie?

Image via The CW

Sherman-Palladino's fast-paced dialogue would have given Gossip Girl an entirely different feel. As a movie, Gossip Girl would have been different no matter what, but more talkative versions of Ziegesar's beloved characters are hard to imagine. Instead of a soapy teen drama filled with intrigue and mystery, a Sherman-Palladino version would feel like a satire rather than an accurate representation of the books. It's not that this version wouldn't have worked as a film... it could have been great! But, alas, as is common in Hollywood, the Gossip Girl movie deal fell through.

Properly portraying the lavish lives of the Upper East Side teens takes a certain degree of seriousness and dedication to honoring the unapologetic wealth portrayed in the book series. The wealth and luxury depicted in the Gossip Girl books are essential to the story. It's impossible to separate the characters from their opulent surroundings. The characters are who they are because they are wealthy beyond compare. We can only envision the teens of Constance flitting around Manhattan, sporting designer duds, and traveling to exotic locations because of their wealth and privilege. Sherman-Palladino does not depict familial riches with reverence. Just look at Gilmore Girls. Rory's grandparents are ultra-wealthy, but their grandiosity is typically seen as something to disdain, not aspire to. For a series about excess, Gossip Girl fans expect a lot of flash and dazzle, perhaps not well suited to Sherman-Palladino.

A fast-talking Gossip Girl, perhaps in the style of a rom-com, with the incomparable Lindsay Lohan in the lead role would have been fantastic. Lohan's charisma and charm would have made Blair Waldorf instantly likable. Amy Sherman-Palladino would also have brought some exciting elements to a Gossip Girl movie. Her quick-witted banter makes for captivating television, and her unique style would undoubtedly make for a fascinating take on Gossip Girl. It's too bad audiences never got the chance to enjoy this very different version of the beloved book series because it would have been something special. But thank goodness Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage decided to adapt the book series to the small screen and into the outrageous yet lovable TV show we can't get enough of. The CW's Gossip Girl delivered the drama and luxury of the book series perfectly, and fans wouldn't change that for anything.

Gossip Girl is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max