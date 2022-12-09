For those who aren't chronically online or fluent in pop culture and social media speak, it may be wise to have Google open in another tab when watching HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot. An in-universe sequel to the CW's hit teen drama of the same name, Gossip Girl follows a group of uber-wealthy Manhattan teens whose actions are closely monitored and publicized by the appropriately named gossip account, Gossip Girl. The second season began on December 1st, bringing a host of new timely pop culture references, many of which aren't so timely by the time the episodes actually air.

Season 1 was rife with references to current events, from celebrity gossip to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Season 2 follows suit. Having timely pop culture references in a show centered on gossip is a double-edged sword, given that the news cycle, especially on social media, moves so quickly that by the time the new season has been shot, edited, and released on HBO Max, many of said references will be all but outdated. It's unclear how many more seasons this iteration of Gossip Girl will run for, but with pop culture references and memes that have such a short lifespan, would someone watching the show for the first time just five years from now remember any of them?

These references are also very much tailored to a younger audience or at least one that spends a lot of time on social media. Some of the more eye roll-inducing references, like Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind) declaring that “Gossip Girl is in her flop era right now”, may be totally incomprehensible to someone who doesn’t frequent Twitter or TikTok. This kind of reference isn’t totally out of place in a show about high schoolers, considering many teenagers do incorporate Internet slang into their real-life vocabularies, but it is a bit jarring to hear something as silly as “flop era” in a television show written by adults.

The Pop Culture References in the Gossip Girl Reboot Are Hyper-Specific to the Time

The character who makes the most frequent pop culture references is Luna La (Zión Moreno), who serves as somewhat of a publicist/stylist hybrid for influencer Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and her rival Monet de Haan (Savannah Smith) meaning she’s always up-to-date on current trends and celebrity gossip. Referring to a Peter No dress she was able to procure for Julien, Luna boasts, "It was on its way to Zendaya and I had to ‘blackmail’ Law Roach’s assistant with those pictures of her and Cancel Elgort". To translate: Luna was able to snag a dress by luxury designer Peter No from famously well-dressed actress Zendaya, by blackmailing celebrity stylist Law Roach's assistant with pictures of her and actor Ansel Elgort, who, in 2020, was accused by several women of sexual assault and harassment when they were underage, leading to him being "canceled" on Twitter and beyond.

In episode two, "Guess Who's Coming at Dinner", when Luna suggests Julien sabotage Monet's magazine spread with The Spectator, she convinces her to "do it from the inside, making it silently fall apart, like Neiman’s or Florence Pugh and that old guy." Here, she is referring to luxury department store Neiman Marcus, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020, and Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's recent breakup, whose relationship previously prompted discussion on social media due to their 21-year age gap.

Pop Culture Callbacks Were Common Back During the Original CW Gossip Girl

While the reboot dates itself through its time-specific pop culture references and allusions to current events, this appears to be a feature of the show's premise itself. The original Gossip Girl aired from 2007-2012, and also dates itself in several ways. Since social media was just emerging at the time, instead of an Instagram account, Gossip Girl was a blog, and the characters would receive text blasts from Gossip Girl whenever she posted new bits of information. Instead of social media jargon and niche celebrity drama, the original series dates itself primarily through its easily identifiable 2000s fashion and the different celebrity cameos throughout the show's run. While the reboot has made several celebrity name-drops and included a few cameos here and there, the CW had big-name guest stars like Alexa Chung, Tinsley Mortimer, Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, and even a brief performance from Lady Gaga. Having these celebrities play themselves and interact with Gossip Girl's fictional characters helped ground the show in a sense of reality in terms of the kinds of people these young Manhattan socialites would potentially encounter in New York's high society.

The very nature of Gossip Girl requires it be a sort of time capsule, capturing the essence of a certain moment in time, whether it be the late 2000s or the early 2020s. The show revolves around gossip after all, and gossip is fleeting and easily forgotten. Watching the CW's Gossip Girl over ten years later, it's easy to look back and remember decade-defining fashion trends, but it's difficult to predict what kind of longevity micro trends and TikTok references will have a few years from now.