The official Gossip Girl reboot cast and character line-up has been revealed, with new photos and an enigmatic one-word description to go along with it. This big Gossip Girl news arrives ahead of the reboot's HBO Max premiere, which is expected in 2021 although no official date has been set. We first learned about the Gossip Girl reboot back in July 2019. Gossip Girl executive producers Joshua Safran, Stephanie Savage, and Josh Schwartz are back on board for the HBO Max reboot. So far, the only original cast member set to return for the reboot is Kristen Bell, who will once again voice the unseen, omnipotent "Gossip Girl." The reboot is set eight years after the original show's finale and follows a new group of Upper East Side teens mired in all kinds of new drama.

Over the weekend, the Gossip Girl reboot Instagram account revealed new official images of the core cast as well as the characters they would be playing. Every character is seen looking extremely glam and moody — as one would expect from a Gossip Girl character. Additionally, each character has been assigned a one-word description like "Ambition," "Influence," "Perspective," and "Freedom" to help familiarize us with this new group.

The reboot cast includes some familiar faces, like Tavi Gevinson (The Twilight Zone, Scream Queens), Thomas Doherty (High Fidelity), and Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep). Other cast members — Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno, and Evan Mock, to name a few — might be less familiar. Where the latter group is concerned, we shouldn't be too worried because their names will soon be on the tips of our tongues when Gossip Girl arrives later this year. Intriguingly, reboot cast members Laura Benanti, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Jonathan Fernandez were not included in the first batch of cast and character images.

Image via HBO Max

Until now, we've only seen brief videos or photos from the Gossip Girl reboot set during filming. The most exciting bit of set video footage was shared back in December 2o20 on the show's Instagram. It featured some of the new cast hanging out on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art — an iconic Gossip Girl location. We also got a brief glimpse of some Gossip Girl reboot footage in a recent HBO Max trailer teasing its 2021 line-up.

The Gossip Girl reboot is set to premiere on HBO Max in 2021. Check out the stunning new photos of the Gossip Girl cast and peep those interesting power words each character has been assigned. For more, find out what's coming to HBO and HBO Max in January.

Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway

Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan

Zión Moreno as Luna La

Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe

Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope

Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller

Eli Brown as Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV

Evan Mock as Akeno "Aki" Menzies

Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott

