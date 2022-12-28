Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Gossip Girl.

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, following a new slew of students from Constance and St. Jude’s private school, like Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), had put a modern twist on being a teenager in the renaissance age of social media. Along with Julien, the series follows counterparts of the original gang — her sister Zoya (Whitney Peak), frenemy Monet (Savannah Smith), best friend Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) with her boyfriends Aki (Evan Mock) and Max (Thomas Doherty), on-and-off-again boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown), and confidant Luna (Zión Moreno) — who all play a starring role in the new era of the notorious gossip Queen that ruled New York with an iron fist not even a full decade prior. Their privilege makes their secrets front-page news, making life for these teenagers even more complex. When the Gossip Girl reboot was announced, it was difficult to see how the series would bring back the infamous and anonymous gossip that had been laid to rest by creator Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) after he revealed his story in the series finale of the original show. However, the Gossip Girl reboot finds a surprising new way to make this story work, which is teachers Kate (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) actively leading the charge against their own students as the new and improved Gossip Girl. Still, the question remains: Can one maintain their morality while running one of the most nefarious sources of gossip to ever exist?

The Original 'Gossip Girl' Didn’t Care About Morality

On the original show, Dan Humphrey secretly created the notorious Gossip Girl two years prior to when we meet the characters in the series premiere to follow the lives of his upper-class peers at school: Most notably, Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), and Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick). He revealed their secrets with tips from everyone around New York, as well as kept track of their location around the city on his “Spotted” map, giving everyone access to these rich teenagers that they either loathed, loved, or wanted to become. During their junior year, Dan enacted the next phase of his plan, which was to bring himself into the narrative as “Lonely Boy” to finally get Serena’s romantic attention and be in the world he so desperately craved to take part in.

Nobody knew Dan was behind the screen until the very end of the original Gossip Girl series, so he was never truly held accountable for the life-altering and destructive secrets about his targets that he shared across the internet. Countless times he put the lives and futures of his sister, so-called friends, and even lovers in jeopardy — just imagine if Gossip Girl had gone a little darker and someone had used Dan’s map to find and kill one of the people he exploited. But, because we never saw him actively taking part in this, Dan escapes the series taking little to no accountability for what he has done. He’s a monster, which was probably the perfect preparation for Badgley’s later role as Joe Goldberg on Netflix’s You. Dan has no crisis of conscience, no ill feelings over what he’s done. By pushing himself into the center of the narrative, Dan got exactly what he wanted: To marry Serena and be a true member of the elite. The many plot holes aside, Dan being Gossip Girl is kind of brilliant in a terrifying way. However, Gossip Girl fails when it comes to considering how Dan could have possibly cared for these people and still used his anonymous platform to consistently destroy them for years. Unless he’s a sociopath, which is definitely not the case presented in the series finale of Gossip Girl, it doesn’t add up or even remotely leave the audience with a sense of satisfaction over this reveal.

We’re Seeing Gossip Girl Through New Eyes in the Reboot

Unlike with Dan, the first season of the Gossip Girl reboot heavily focuses on the toll that being the anonymous source takes on the owner. Kate, in particular, struggles with drawing the line between what’s right and wrong as her audience grows. She doesn’t want to reveal certain secrets, as she knows the pain and conflict it will cause these kids that, in a way, she does genuinely care about. She doesn’t want to lie either or create false narratives, so she’s very particular with what she posts. She wants Gossip Girl to be reputable, while still providing the kids with a push to improve themselves before it’s too late and they’re out in the world with a bloated sense of self-worth and self-importance.

This approach doesn’t sit well with the teachers that become involved along the way — except Jordan and Wendy, kind of — as they’re looking to absolutely destroy the lives of these rich and privileged teenage assholes. They’re bitter over the status the kids have that they do not, and they want to make them pay for how the students and parents have mistreated the teachers over the years. They don’t care who gets hurt while seeking their revenge. Obviously, Kate doesn’t approve of this behavior, but that results in the others locking her out of the Gossip Girl account she created and taking full control.

So, the majority of the second half of Season 1 of Gossip Girl is Kate working with Jordan to try to reclaim control of Gossip and get their mission back on track. While doing some nefarious work as the anonymous source, they have a code that they aren’t willing to cross, especially as it would be reductive to what they’re trying to achieve. Destroying the kids won’t make them better; they need to learn their lessons without their lives being totally rampaged. When it doesn’t work, like with Gossip Girl’s role in the downfall of Julien’s father Davis (Luke Kirby) and the Queen Bee herself, Kate feels that failure and tries to keep herself accountable, too. She is very strict with herself about where not to venture as Gossip Girl, keeping Kate as a somewhat redeemable character amidst a story where the odds are completely against that.

The Second Season Changes Things Up, Again

In the recently-premiered second season, the Gossip Girl reboot takes a different direction with Kate and the moral conflict of being Gossip Girl. After her ill-fated run-in with Camille de Haan (Amanda Warren) at the end of the first season, Kate’s focus has shifted. She’s running forward with an “eat the rich” mindset, completely blinded by her vendetta against Camille that it’s causing a clash between Kate and Jordan. In order to get dirt on Camille, Kate starts posting things she clearly knows aren’t true that Julien is feeding her, compromising the integrity of what she’s started and completely changing where things are headed. Kate is no longer considering the implications of what she posts and what it does to the teenagers’ lives. She wants to create change, by whatever means necessary, having now almost fully become a monster like the other teachers in the first season of Gossip Girl. What was the point of Kate fighting to get Gossip Girl back from them to just follow in their footsteps? Going after the parents with their dirty laundry is at least somewhat better, but the teenagers are still her way in, and Kate doesn’t care about what happens if she’s telling a good story.

Gone is the conflict over the teachers’ moral character staying in-tact, replaced instead by a reckless attitude to make someone pay. It’s such a drastic shift that could be a decent story, but comes at the cost of making Kate a full-fledged monster that’s even less enjoyable to watch on-screen because of what she is doing to actual children to feel better about herself and feel she’s making a difference. The morality of being Gossip Girl separated this series from the original in an interesting way, and it’s a shame to have lost that. If these last few episodes have proven anything, it’s that this conflict is needed to keep the teachers grounded and somewhat likable.

Gossip Girl continues Thursdays on HBO Max.