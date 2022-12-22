When teachers Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan Glassberg (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) decided to revive the Gossip Girl legacy made infamous by one Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), they needed a hook to lure people in. What the original Gossip Girl (the show and the website) excelled at was the rivalry between frenemies Serena (Blake Lively) and Blair (Leighton Meester), whose turbulent relationship shook the Upper East Side of New York on practically a daily basis. Trying to follow in the footsteps of their predecessor, the teachers found their own rivalry to focus on in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot: Queen of Constance Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and her long-lost younger sister Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak).

Zoya Is a Star In 'Gossip Girl's First Season

Given Julien and Zoya’s own tragic backstory in Gossip Girl with their late mother and their respective fathers who hated one another and kept them apart until they went around their backs to embrace their sisterhood, the teachers had enough fodder to force a rivalry to exist between these two when it wouldn’t have otherwise. They decimated Julien and Zoya’s relationship on multiple occasions, and were only given a helping hand when Julien’s boyfriend Obie Bergmann (Eli Brown) broke up with her and started dating Zoya instead. This rivalry, the star of the new Gossip Girl Instagram account, had captured the world’s attention and started the revolution that the teachers had been hoping for. Tips flooded in about Zoya, secrets were revealed from her past (like the fire incident at her old school that prompted the move from Buffalo), and her life became something of a sensation. She warred with Julien, shifting frequently between loving and hating her new sister. Zoya was fully entrenched in this new world, owning the opportunities to brighten her own star.

By the end of Gossip Girl's first season though, it’s clear this so-called rivalry with Zoya and Julien won't last. After the allegations against Davis (Luke Kirby) and Julien subsequently relying on Zoya and Nick (Johnathan Fernandez), they finally became what they view to be real sisters and are closer than ever, emotionally and physically as Julien has moved in. They were there for one another in a way that only siblings can be, and Zoya really showed the best side of herself as she worked to protect Julien. So, after the teachers nearly blew up Gossip Girl by revealing every tip that had been sent in with the author’s name attached, the second season of Gossip Girl was a fresh start for everyone. Gone was the forced rivalry between Zoya and Julien, and thus began the era of Gossip Girl (the show) not knowing what to do with Zoya altogether.

Season 2 of 'Gossip Girl' Loses Track of Zoya

With Monet beginning the new season of Gossip Girl as Julien’s new rival, Zoya’s role in the episodes that have followed has been rather forgettable or just hasn’t offered anything rewarding to the character(s) or the story. Her life no longer revolves around Julien or her group of friends, but instead her new, rich, and wonderful friend Shan Barnes (Grace Duah) has become a fixture in Zoya’s life. When Zoya’s not with Shan, she’s fighting with her father yet again, something that Shan’s influence and presence has only increased tenfold. Nick is up on his high horse, shaming Zoya for taking part in any aspect of the lives of the rich and powerful that constantly surround her — while he should be looking into a mirror and giving said speech after taking dirty money from Davis. There’s an entire show going on with the other characters, and for the most part they’re tied together. However, whatever is going on with Zoya and her father feels like an episode of something else entirely.

Zoya hasn’t really interacted with anyone from the main cast much this season, but it’s not like she really did in the first season of Gossip Girl either. Zoya only fit into the show because she was pushed as Julien’s rival and her short-lived romance/love triangle with Obie. She never even made sense as Gossip Girl’s target, as the mission statement the teachers wanted to follow was about teaching the rich and privileged to take accountability for their actions and change. Zoya doesn’t fit into that group whatsoever, only attending Constance with the help of a scholarship (and later Davis’ money). She’s not like Dan and Jenny (Taylor Momsen) from the original Gossip Girl. They desperately wanted to be part of the world that surrounded them at school, with Dan even going so far as to start Gossip Girl and scheme his way into it. Zoya has never wanted to be part of this world; in fact, she’s actively tried to separate herself from it. She loves Julien and Shan in spite of the world they come from. Now that Kate and the teachers have decided to bring the parents into Gossip Girl as their main targets, particularly Camille de Haan (Amanda Warren) due to Kate’s vendetta against her, Nick makes more sense in the world of Gossip Girl than Zoya does.

At this point in Gossip Girl, it’s incredibly difficult to see why Zoya is on the show — and this is coming from someone who has loved her from the very start. Zoya is often the odd one out in this bloated ensemble, forced into situations that don’t quite show her character in the best light. She’s repeatedly used or abused by the rich and powerful, tossed aside, and left to scramble to pick up the pieces and move forward. She deserves a better story than she’s receiving currently, and it’s time to either bring her into the fold as the original Gossip Girl did with Dan and Jenny or move on. Zoya can’t exist on the outskirts forever, and her relationship with Julien isn’t powerful enough to explain her presence on the show if Gossip Girl isn’t particularly interested in exploring the many layers to her character. There’s only so much story to be told if she remains the innocent “Little Z” whom Gossip Girl has nothing juicy to write about.

The second season of the Gossip Girl reboot airs Thursdays on HBO Max.