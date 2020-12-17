News flash: There's a bunch of stuff coming to HBO Max! Beyond Warner Bros.' announcement that their entire 2021 film slate will simultaneously debut on the streaming service, highly-anticipated new content like The Nevers and Zack Snyder's Justice League, new seasons of Insecure and Succession, and the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon give us plenty of reasons to stay hooked on that purple-hued platform — not to mention the fact that we can watch it on Roku now! HBO Max has taken advantage of this onslaught of programming, revealing a new trailer showing off first looks of many of these titles. Let's break it down, shall we?

We've got our first glimpse at the Gossip Girl reboot, and fear not: There's still plenty of stylish, rich teens posing stylishly throughout New York, just scheming on how to dramatically mess with each other's lives. We've also got out first glimpse at The Nevers, which up to very recently was Joss Whedon's return to television until his abrupt exit, and it looks fantastical, full of splendid production design, and a righteously spooky pair of sunglasses worn by star Laura Donnelly. And we've also got the revelation of when we can expect House of the Dragon: 2022, plenty of time to prepare your dragons and wipe your memory of GoT's series finale.

What else is going on for HBO Max? The trailer packs in looks at the second upcoming Euphoria special episode, the Tiger Woods and Nicki Minaj docuseries, a tease of the Friends reunion special, a Kate Winslet-starring detective miniseries called Mare of Easttown, and Steven Soderbergh's new crime thriller film No Sudden Move, featuring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta. Plus: New seasons of Insecure and Succession, and footage from a couple small things called The Snyder Cut and Wonder Woman 1984. They've got "max" content alright — will you subscribe to watch it all?

Check out the full HBO Max trailer, with all these goodies and more, below.

