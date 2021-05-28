The Gossip Girl reboot finally has a new trailer, showcasing the new group of Upper East Side teens and the drama that will comprise the new storyline which takes place eight years after the finale of the original show. The teaser also confirms that the new series will debut on HBO Max on July 8.

The reboot of Gossip Girl is executive produced by the original show's creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, with Joshua Safran also producing, while Kristen Bell's incorporeal and omnipotent "Gossip Girl" is so far the only original cast member set to return for the HBO Max version of the show. The trailer provides Bell's voice front and center, as well as the unsettling reminder that while the rest of the world might be living as though Gossip Girl is gone for good, there's apparently never been a better time for her to reappear on the scene — and with a new crop of teens to torment.

Gossip Girl's reboot may not include its original cast, but it still includes some familiar faces, like Thomas Doherty (High Fidelity), Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep), and Tavi Gevinson (The Twilight Zone, Scream Queens). The cast also includes Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno, Evan Mock, Laura Benanti, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Jonathan Fernandez to name a few.

Here's the synopsis for the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max:

"Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years."

Gossip Girl is set to premiere July 8 on HBO Max. Watch the new teaser below:

