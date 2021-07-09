"It's the 21st century — shouldn't it be Gossip Woman?" is one comment made about the titular dealer-out of secrets in the first episode of HBO Max's new take on Gossip Girl, dropping one episode a week beginning today. This comment is made by a character who was in fact born in the 21st century, but so was the original Gossip Girl, and that is the sort of detail that is not worth dwelling on for too long while watching this show, lest madness set in.

Recreated by Joshua Safran (who was eventually an executive producer on the original series), Gossip Girl: The New Class takes place in the same universe as the OG, but in a post-vaccine New York City (presumably, the fall of 2021, though really all teen dramas, in one way or another, function in a timeless void to some degree). The kids are young, horny, and quick with the social media; if Gossip Girl: Lost In New York delivers anything, it's a primer on the terminology "the kids today" are using on the 'gram.

As other outlets — not to mention the first episode itself — have revealed, the identity of Gossip Girl is not a mystery in this iteration (and if fans of the original series are curious, it's not Dan Humphrey, which makes sense given that Penn Badgley is currently busy being the source of far more scandalous scandal). However, the original's legacy is more than honored here; while the technology has been upgraded from blogging to Instagram, the tone, once again embodied by the wry cynicism of Kristen Bell's voice-over, remains consistent.

At the center of the story officially are half-sisters played by Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak — Julien, the elder, being a well-established influencer and model who initially takes new freshman Zoya under her wing, though there's clear tension between them for both surprising and unsurprising reasons. The supporting cast of high schoolers is inclusive enough to escape any accusations of tokenism when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation, with plenty of drama brewing in the complex triangles (and potential quadrangles and more) that come when you're young and cute and fluid AF.

Image via HBO Max

The changes made to keep this series as fresh as... Okay, I have no idea what the kids call fresh these days, but Gossip Girl With a Vengeance does certainly feel like it is of the moment. However, the original Gossip Girl hit the zeitgeist just when it was thirsty for the misadventures of a new crop of adolescents who act a whole lot older than they are, and it could be argued that right now, we're not exactly lacking for similar content. In fact, I had a surreal moment launching the first episode today on HBO Max (so I could rewatch with subtitles, for the sake of my aged and decrepit ears), and being hit with a pre-roll ad for Generation. Another HBO Max original, Generation premiered just four months ago, while the HBO original series Euphoria is currently in production on a second season, due out by the end of the year. In short, just within the WarnerMedia family there is no shortage of brand-new teen drama available, and while of course each series has its own unique spin on the subject matter, it certainly doesn't feel like the audience here is being underserved.

RELATED: New 'Gossip Girl' Trailer Teases an Edgier, Sexier Reboot on HBO Max

That does lead to the question of who the audience for these shows is, most especially Gossip Girl 2.0, which feels more conscious than ever of being on the outside looking in. I'm sure that plenty of youths watch these shows as well (when not making Tiktoks and advocating for climate change reform), but to speak to my own experience, when I was a teenager, I didn't watch a lot of TV focused on teenagers (unless you count Jake Sisko on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and you probably don't). But, then again, I was hardly in danger of attending any wild house parties (see previous parenthetical for perhaps one explanation) and didn't particularly those shows to remind me of what I was missing.

As an adult, I've consumed far more of those shows and enjoyed them for what they are — escapism. For, as a critic who has not yet discovered the ability to stop aging, it's something I've become ever more conscious of with each passing year, increasingly looking to teen dramas as a window into a unique universe about which I know very little, for the same reason I watch shows about Mexican drug cartels and space stations.

Image via HBO Max

What does make Gossip Girl: The Next Generation stand out in this regard is that, without saying too much about it for fear of spoilers, that point of view — the curious spectator, seeking to understand the rites and rituals of rich teenager-hood, as foreign and strange as they might be — is well-represented in the show. Even, at times, to the exclusion of the storylines about the actual teenagers at the center of the narrative.

This leads to the question of for whom, exactly, Gossip Girl: The Teachers Strike Back is intended, a question for which I don't necessarily have an answer. But I know that I watched all four episodes provided in advance to critics and enjoyed them, especially for the wildly obscure references, from the name-dropping of Gaspar Noé to an extended cameo by Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris — though, in fairness, I should say that these are the sorts of references that feel appropriate for over-cultured rich New York teens.

It's worth noting that the kind of buy-in Gossip Girl and the Chamber of Secrets asks of its viewers includes avoiding any questions about the age of consent, especially the fact that one of the lead characters is 14 years old at the beginning of the season. Some borderline inappropriate to flat-out illegal stuff happens in this show! And if you're watching it with any consideration of what would happen in reality, it might be pretty disconcerting!

Image via HBO Max

That being said, something addictive does lurk here, and while it's a fix that you can get elsewhere, Gossip Girl Takes Manhattan for the most part knows what it's doing and looks good doing it, creating the sense of something aspirational and also totally unattainable. Whether its issues with balance shake out in by the time the season is over remains to be seen, but it does have that magnetic can't-look-away quality that cannot be denied.

New episodes of Gossip Girl: Here We Go Again premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.

KEEP READING: 'Gossip Girl's Most Doomed Romances, Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Chapelwaite' Trailer Reveals Adrien Brody's Creepy Gothic Horror Series The Stephen King adaptation also stars 'Schitt's Creek' actress Emily Hampshire.

Read Next

Liz Shannon Miller (348 Articles Published) Liz Shannon Miller is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor, and has been talking about television on the Internet since the very beginnings of the Internet. She is currently Senior TV Editor at Collider, and her work has also been published by Vulture, Variety, The AV Club, The Hollywood Reporter, IGN, The Verge, and Thought Catalog. She is also a produced playwright, a host of podcasts, and a repository of "X-Files" trivia. Follow her on Twitter at @lizlet. More From Liz Shannon Miller