[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Gossip Girl, Season 1, Episode 6, "Parentsite."]

The revival of Gossip Girl for HBO Max made a bold statement for itself from the very first episode, which chose to not only reveal who the titular distributor of the hottest goss was, but make that a key part of the drama surrounding the rich, privileged, and sometimes badly behaved adolescents attending fancy private New York prep schools.

This was essential to showrunner Joshua Safran's original pitch for bringing back the iconic series, which just unloaded a whole bunch of scandal on its characters in the Season 1 midseason finale. In a one-on-one interview with Collider, Safran explained how much of the original show he wants to incorporate going forward, who's behind Aki's Letterboxd account, what it was like having Malcolm McDowell involved with the series (and the Succession connections that created), what to expect when the show returns for the final six episodes of Season 1 this November, and how many seasons he thinks his take on the series might run.

Collider: So one thing that stands out about the first six episodes is how you've been able to incorporate the original series in many ways.

JOSHUA SAFRAN: Yeah, totally. It's so in my brain. There's a Instagram account right now that where somebody finds connection from the original show and the new show, and they're finding things that were purposeful, but they're also finding things that were totally not purposeful. But when I see it, I'm like, "Oh yeah. That must've been in my head because I was there." There's stuff I'm doing consciously, and there is stuff I'm doing unconsciously. For instance, having Milo with an Ermez teacup on the Met steps, but then somebody found photos of Georgina holding her teacup the same way. And I must've remembered that I wrote or we wrote or that Georgina did that, but I didn't know I remembered. I just was like, "I want Milo to be sitting with a China teacup on the Met steps like his Butler just handed it to him." So it's been really fun for me too, to find even the unconscious things.

In terms of echoing the original series, I think at the very beginning, you have names like Blair Waldorf, which were so iconic in the original show. So I was really impressed by how, pretty early in Season 1, Julien Calloway manages to have that same sort of impact.

SAFRAN: Yeah, times have changed. It was definitely... Social media didn't really exist when we did the first show. So the idea now that when you are a teenager, you can be famous. It's this thing that Blair and Serena didn't really have to deal with. In fact, they were famous inside their circle, but Gossip Girl created their fame and brought it to a wider audience. Whereas in this show, Gossip Girl is constantly trying to pull their fame down and bring herself up. She's hijacking their fame or drafting on it, which is interesting.

At this point, I'm sure you're pretty talked out about the decision to reveal right away who Gossip Girl is. But now that it's been several weeks and you've gotten to see how people reacted to it, what's been your response to that reaction?

SAFRAN: Honestly, I don't really have a response or reaction. That is the raison d'etre for the show. So I'm glad that people are talking about it, I think is my reaction, because there would be no show without it. There was never a version of the show where it would ever be "Who is Gossip Girl?" again, because that would have taken over the show. And so I just think this is... Again, that was my whole reason to do the show, was, "Hey, we know who Gossip Girl is from minute five, and it's the teachers." That was the pitch. And that's how the show was born.

Was there ever, in your head, the idea of it being some other figure in their lives?

SAFRAN: No. It was always the teachers. Before I even knew I was going to do the show, I was interested in the dynamic between teachers and students in these private schools. I went to private school in New York city. I grew up on the Upper East Side. And it is such a specific relationship that is formed that hasn't fully been looked at in television. So I was interested in looking at that anyway. But could it have been a nanny? Yes. But they wouldn't have had the access to everybody. Could it have been Dorota, like we looked at it the first time around? Dorota would have just known what Blair told her. She wouldn't have been in the Humphreys house. So it becomes very small and it becomes very...

But this is this idea of these teachers. These teachers are around these kids for eight hours a day, and have to interact with them Monday through Friday, and are in their lives potentially for years, the most formative moments of their lives. So there was never any idea. I think the only reason why I bring up nannies and things like that is because that's how we referred to the teachers throughout production, because we didn't want it getting out. So in all of the call sheets, all of the breakdowns, and then all of the schedules that get printed, it would say nannies. And the teacher's lounge was the nannies' lounge, because we just called them nannies. And there was even paparazzi photos of Tavi [Gevinson] and Adam [Chanler-Berat], who play Kate and Jordan, outside the Met, because there was this sequence that we shot at one point that we ended up not using, but where they're dressed and they look very much like they don't belong. And it was just funny, because people were wondering if they were nannies or service staff for any of the rich people. And so that became a running joke.

Image via HBO Max

Of course. It's also a pretty smart play, because it's just believable enough to throw people off the path.

SAFRAN: Right. Totally.

In terms of that though, when you came up with that idea, were you expecting the ethical dilemmas that Gossip Girl faces as an entity being such a big part of the storytelling?

SAFRAN: Yes. I feel like people... It's funny to me that people still like Dan Humphrey as a character, because once it was revealed that he was Gossip Girl, when you look back, all of the things that he did were almost as bad as what Joe does on You. He destroyed his sister and got her run out of town. And he reported very intimate details about the girl he was in love with while he was dating her. He did a lot of very bad things if you look back on it, but it's a fable. So we allow for that. And also, we didn't see him do those things. So the idea of actually now seeing somebody do those things, I really love the fact that the audience loves to hate them, because they're watching them do these bad things. But it's just so funny to me, because they're not thinking... The teachers aren't related to these people. They're not in relationships with them. What Dan did is so much worse if you really think about it.

That's totally fair. I guess the flip side of it is that Dan didn't have any sort of ethical responsibility towards the people he was going to school with, whereas there is a different weight to having a teacher basically tattle on you.

SAFRAN: No, absolutely. And that's, I think, part of the fun of the show, but I wouldn't say that Dan didn't have any ethical... I guess it just depends on what you consider ethical. I think reporting on your sister or on your dad's love life, I would think that what happens in the privacy of your own home, what your family talks about at the dinner table, you could say that that was borderline. But whether or not you reveal when somebody tells you in confidence, who's your girlfriend's mother, would you use that? But anyway. But it's more of a moral gray area, but there's some ethics, I think, involved in that.

Of course. Just for the record, when you started on Gossip Girl, did you know who Gossip Girl was?

SAFRAN: No. So we decided early on, per [original Gossip Girl executive producers] Josh [Schwartz] and Stephanie [Savage], that we weren't going to even think about it. It was not material to the story. She was an omniscient narrator, like a big sister over everybody's shoulders. And it didn't matter who it was. And then of course, your writers in the writers' room certain point, we would joke about it. Or be like, "We wonder who it could be," but we were more interested in just telling... It was really freeing to have this omniscient narrator where you didn't have to be like, "Oh, well, Eric wasn't in this room, so he couldn't have heard this piece of information."

Weirdly, it's kind of a writer's cheat to not have to think about who Gossip Girl is. I'm dealing with it right now, actually. In Episode 6, when the assistant at the salon takes the photo of Zoya leaving Obie's mother, you hear Gossip Girl say, "Some people get a blowout and some people get blown off." It was in and it was out, because the assistant is taking a photo to send to Gossip Girl, but the Gossip Girl's narrating before Kate would've received the photo. [Editor's note: The line is still in the episode.] I've had to think about that in a way that we didn't have to think about that the first time around at all, because you didn't have to wonder. We didn't know it was Dan. So you didn't have to wonder, "Wait, he wasn't in this room. How did he learn the secret?" That's all refrigerator logic now, when you watch the show.

So it was freeing to not know, but then of course, as the seasons went on, we were like, "Well, someday, we're going to have to answer. And we should start to think about it." And then it became, "Oh, wouldn't it be fun if it were Eric? Wouldn't it be fun if it were Dorota?" We would go in and out of pockets talking about it, because you're stuck in a room all the time, and all seeing one story, and you're wondering. And the audience was asking the question, so we were starting to ask the question, even though we said we never would. And then after a while, every season we would try to pin it on somebody else and see if it would hold up.

Image via The CW

I left before the reveal, but I knew that they were going to reveal it at the end. At some point, Stephanie was like, "What if we never revealed it?" And then I think at a certain point, she was literally like, "Well, I think at some point it's not fair to not reveal it," because the show lasted longer than any of us thought it was going to. And you had to start to tell stories like "Who is Gossip Girl?" inside the construct of the show, otherwise the characters would be delusional to not question it themselves. So once they started questioning it, we had to really question it, and then come up with answers.

Gossip Girl is a show where you want all the references to feel very of the moment. When you're in the writers' room and you're working through an episode, do you have any sort of metric for "This reference is too obscure"?

SAFRAN: Never too obscure. I think I've changed a couple references as we've aired, because the scripts were written a while ago, and those things aren't as current. And I'm really quick on the fly. Or sometimes with Savannah [Lee Smith] and Zión [Moreno], who play Monet and Luna, I can give them three things. I can be like, "Hey, do you want..." In post I can decide. I've done that with Adam Chanler-Berat, and Megan [Ferguson] who plays Wendy — they're friends of mine, and they're also incredibly fast and they make pop culture references. Kate doesn't, but they do. So I'm able to throw them... The Lin-Manuel Miranda joke in Episode 1, there's three other things that Adam said. That was the one that we went with. There's always a lot that we throw at them.

But too obscure, never. Obscure is what I live for. For instance, somebody just noticed, which I appreciate, that I name-dropped my friend Ben Peryer, who works for Conde Nast, in Episode 5. So there's a lot of actual real things in the show, but only people who would know it know. And that's part of the fun. The people who know, know, and the people who don't either don't know, or are interested and find out. And the original show had all that, too. All the time.

Speaking of details, Aki has a Letterboxd account. Is that officially created by the show?

SAFRAN: That's created by me and Eric Eidelstein, one of the writers, and Matthew [Begbie] who is our script coordinator. The three of us run it.

Excellent. So what inspired that decision?

SAFRAN: Honestly, Matthew, Eric, and I. The social media team and the marketing team at HBO are doing such an amazing job. The show is so big that there's just things that nobody would have time to do. And we don't really sleep and we're on a text stream together all the time. So we just invented it one night when we couldn't sleep, and now we've just been adding to it all the time. And we're going to start a Goodreads for Audrey, because she's always seen with a book, and there's been some Twitter... I think it all started, because people on Twitter picked up on these things. And they were like, "Oh, Aki is a cinephile. What are his favorite movies?" So we're like, "Okay, let's create a Letterboxd." And we're like, "Somebody's aggregating all of the books that Audrey reads in the Twitter thread." And somebody was like, "Where's the Goodreads?" So we're like, "Okay, let's start the Goodreads."

That's just really fun for us, because those details are really, really important to me. And then it trickles down to everybody. Our props department is the most detail-oriented props department that I've ever worked with. Meaning, usually on a show, the character just needs to be seen reading. If the director or the writer isn't specific about what the book is, the props department will choose the book, because it doesn't matter. The idea that's important is that they are seen reading. It's not scripted what the book is. Here, we don't script what the book is, but to me, those details really tell the story of these characters. So myself and the writers put together book lists for all of the characters, just like Rob Lauer the music supervisor put together a playlist for all the characters. And I added to those as well. And it's just as much as we can know about them as possible.

Image via HBO Max

I know what everybody eats. And again, so does the props team now, because we do a lot of food. There's a lot of dinner stuff and there's a lot of fancy restaurants. And what everyone drinks is very specific. The martini. Everything is chosen very specifically on the show. And I think that, to me, that's the whole point of why we do what we do. If you're going to be non-specific, why do it? I just look at Shonda, Amy Sherman-Palladino. These show runners are very clear. Kerry Washington drinking that red wine is a character detail. She's not just, "Hey, just drinking." It's like you're learning about that character and her preferences and who she is by watching that action.

No, I love that, because I think it's one of the things when fans pick up on that for a detail, they really appreciate it. Meanwhile, Episode 6 is the mid-season finale — were you always were building up to Episode 6 being a big dramatic moment?

SAFRAN: Yes. So what happened was, they came to me, because initially it was a 10 episode order and they made it a 12 episode order. When it was a 10 episode order, it wasn't going to be split up as far as I knew. Maybe they still would have, but I didn't know that. So we built a 10 episode arc. When they came back and they added two episodes to the order, that's when they were like, "And we're going to split the season into two."

They asked me, actually, where I wanted to split it up. And so I felt like six and six was correct, because that's an even split. And Episode 6 had what it has in it. I didn't go back and change it. I didn't add any cliffhangers. The cliffhangers that were there were always there, as the season now progresses, because pretty much every episode has a cliffhanger. I'd say maybe Episode 7, it's more of an emotional cliffhanger, but it's still a cliffhanger. Every episode has a cliffhanger or a twist.

And I think the reason for that is, much like in the first show, actually, the first four episodes of the first show don't really have cliffhangers or twists. They just have, for instance, Blair and Serena arc. The arc of those first episodes were Blair and Serena weren't friends. And by Episode 4, they become friends. I wrote Episode 4, so I remember. "Bad News Blair." And that whole thing was, they finally put aside their rivalry and reconnect. And I did that. That's one of the things that, again, plays an unconscious wink to the original. I followed the same thing here. It was episode four that the girls really reconnect. And so now that that's done, and now that you know the characters more, you're going to start getting into the twistier, murkier waters now. So six always had what it has, but seven was supposed to follow it a week later. Now, seven's going to follow it a few months later.

What went into getting Malcolm McDowell on board?

SAFRAN: Oh, it was just such a dream. I don't even know how. I cannot believe that we got to work with him. I just would never have expected it in a million years, but we knew that Roger Menzies was going to be a character on the show. And I just knew that he was the first person that came to my mind. And I told Cassandra, my casting director's been able to work miracles on the show. This cast is crazy, from all the adults like Laura Benanti and Luke Kirby and John Benjamin Hickey. It's just an embarrassment of riches of incredibly talented, fantastic actors. I'm not even getting into the kids and the teachers, who are also incredible. So I was like, "What about Malcolm?" And Cassandra was like, "Well, it doesn't hurt to ask." And then within a day, he was in.

And he wasn't just in, he loves the show. He loves the character. He came to set. The actors knew who he was, because he's famous. And they all bonded so much. In fact, they even took him out. I think he had his birthday when he was with us. I want to say, I think he's in his upper 70s. And he went out with Eli [Brown] who plays Obie and Evan [Mock] who plays Aki and Lyne [Renée] who plays Helena. They all went out for his birthday. It's pretty amazing to have him. And the fun, to me, that story, the fun of that is the wink at Succession, which is how that character was created. So the fact we even shot on their plane, which somebody noticed on Twitter, I saw yesterday in the upcoming... The HBO promo stuff for next week shows him on the plane and you've seen it, but that is actually Succession's plane. So that's a fun little in-joke.

Of course. I feel like both shows should exist in the same universe.

SAFRAN: Totally. But in my mind, Kendall Ryan and Roger Menzies are the same. Aki's brothers and sisters are Succession. We don't ever meet them. You're seeing the Wendy Dang side of Rupert Murdoch.

Perfect. So in terms of the big romantic things that go down, having essentially the threesome that I feel like the show's been building up towards this whole time come in at Episode 6, it leads me to certainly to wonder, what disastrous things are going to happen next six episodes?

SAFRAN: The next episode is Thanksgiving, which is also a big one for Gossip Girl, and yeah, you learn a lot. And as I've talked about, I directed that episode. So it's obviously it has a special place in my heart, but all 16 cast members end up at the same Thanksgiving. And I think that just means a lot of stuff is about to hit the fan.

Image via HBO Max

I've heard from other people who've directed big family dinners at the table scenes that the logistics of that can be just impossible.

SAFRAN: Yes. But luckily this was my 200th hour of television, basically, that I've been involved with. And so at this point, I've really honed it. And actually my last show, Soundtrack, we did a pretty much 40 minute dinner table scene with 10 actors. And then we did another episode, had seven actors. And that was a 20 minute dinner scene. And I really love those. So that's actually been something that I consider myself specializing in. And I think I honed that skill in the first Gossip Girl, with Thanksgiving. So I think Thanksgiving on the first one was 10 people. So I was like, "How do I make this bigger?"

And we just logistically planned for it. That's the good news about having me be the director, is that I had more time to prep, because I'm on set every day from Episode 1, unlike a director who only has nine days of prep. So I talked with the team for a few weeks about the best way to do it. And we actually ended up getting this special rig in that we could put in the center of the table and move it throughout the center of the table as much as we wanted to. And the art department actually created a full table and then two halves of the table split down the middle, including all of the food and the glassware and the props. So you could shoot as if it was... You could get the camera below, but it was only half a table. But anyway, the fly on the wall of the making of that sequence is almost as fascinating as the sequence, but the sequence is definitely more fascinating.

In general, what has surprised you the most about the reaction you've gotten to the first half of the season so far?

SAFRAN: What does surprise me the most? I'm trying to stay away from reactions, just because I think you can't do your job well if you let that in. I think, honestly, I don't know. I want to say, I guess I thought people might not hate the teachers as much as they do, but they should. So that's not a surprise. I guess I just assumed that they might empathize with them a little bit, but they shouldn't. So I guess it's not a surprise. It's just I think I had expectations.

What else would be a surprise? No, I'm not really surprised. I don't know. I think honestly, I'm just grateful that people are watching and that the show's doing as well as it is. And I guess another thing I would say isn't a surprise, because it was an expectation, is that I knew it was going to take people some time to get over the fact that this is not the original. And I think that has actually happened exactly how I expected it, but I think maybe I had a hope that it would happen a little sooner, but I expected that it wouldn't.

I understand that people want the original, but we don't have the original cast. And it's not that story. So I made a conscious choice to not try to ape too much of the original so that it didn't feel like a Xerox of a Xerox. And so I always knew it was going to take people a little bit of time to be like, "Oh yeah." And I feel like around Episode 3 people were like, "Oh yeah, there's Gossip Girl." And I understand that. But again, I expected it. So it's not a surprise. But I had to hope that maybe people will go back and watch the first two, and be like, "Oh yeah, it's there too."

It's a whole new character. None of these characters were in the books. So they're not even in the conversation. When the pilot of the original came out, there were a bunch of fans. And it was based on a very, very popular book series who knew Blair, who knew Serena, who knew Nate, who knew Chuck. A lot of the conversation initially was how they were different from the characters in the books, when here, everyone is brand new. So you just have to learn so much about them in such a quick amount of time. So I think that's why I knew it was going to take a little while to get people in. I think that people were in from the top. I'm just talking about in terms of some reactions that I remember hearing people were around episode three, they were like, "Oh, okay. There it is."

In terms of looking forward, especially as this show becomes more established, do you feel like you're going to feel more comfortable including references to the older show? Or do you feel like you might veer away from it even more?

SAFRAN: Oh no. I would always love... To me, this is a show that I love returning to and I would love to return to it again. I would love to have more references to the original and more visitations from the original. I love that it's the same universe. And to me, the most fun thing about it is looking at how it's changed from then to now. And you can only do that if you actually look at how it was then. You can't just do that looking at how it is now. So yeah, I would love more and more, and I hope that we can do that.

I just also think there's really... Somebody commented, I remember, when the pilot aired of realizing that Kate and the teachers are basically the age that Blair... That's who the Blairs and Serenas become. I don't mean in terms of characters. I just mean, the show now is about Millennials and Gen Z where the originals were just about Millennials. But at the time, at the age they were, of the way... Millennials at the age of these Gen Z characters are now. So it's really fascinating to look at that. I would love to see Kate and Serena in the same space, because they are of the same generation. I'd love to see Serena's point of view on Julien. So it would be really fun. So who knows? It's honestly, to me, the door's wide open, and I would love to have them back if they want to be back.

Image via WarnerMedia

To wrap this up, looking forward, do you have a five-year arc or a 10-year arc in mind for this, or are you going one season at a time?

SAFRAN: No, I always have an arc. To me, I learned early on, I think I might've learned this actually from Stephanie on the first show, which is that, don't wait to do something, because you never know where you're going to get. So if you have an idea and you want to do it, do it now, because the road will always open up ahead of you in new ways that you wouldn't have even predicted. So I have two seasons in my head, but I already know, after now, as this first season comes to an end in production, some of the things that I thought for season two will be different. And I see that the road is different. And then because of that, I'm also can see along to season three. So I think if you ask me, I can pretty clearly see four seasons. And after that, I think it just has to become somebody else's game.

Okay. Four seasons, at least. That's cool.

SAFRAN: Yeah. And I learned from the first one — in two seasons we got them out of high school. And we all felt like it was the right thing to do at the time. I think we looked back on it and we're like, "Well, they could have stayed in high school a little bit longer." This time around, each season is a semester. So they wouldn't graduate until the end of Season 4.

You're planning ahead better than other shows I will not mention.

SAFRAN: Well, thank you. I hope so. I hope we are. Let's see. But I definitely think that Season 2, should there be one, is going to be real fun.

Gossip Girl Season 1, Part 1 is streaming now on HBO Max. Part 2 will premiere this November.

