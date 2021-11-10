Set your reminders and pack your Gucci bags because we now have a date to return to the Upper East Side: HBO Max has finally set a release date for the second half of Gossip Girl Season 1, the soft reboot/sequel series that premiered on the streamer back in July. Like the original CW show, the new Gossip Girl follows a group of super-rich kids from Manhattan, NY, whose lives are followed everywhere by an omnipresent and mysterious Instagram figure.

Season 1 aired for six weeks up until early August, and then HBO Max decided to break it down into two parts. The remaining six episodes start rolling out on November 25, which means the first season returns on Thanksgiving Day and wraps just before New Year’s Eve.

The trailer for the second half of Season 1 reveals more drama to come, with old flames being rekindled, kids deep-diving into exploration of their sexuality, family feuds, new characters, luxury to boot, and lots of phone checking. Apparently, Gossip Girl has done it: the kids who rule Constance Billard School will finally turn on each other.

Image Via HBO

RELATED: 5 Ways the New 'Gossip Girl' Outpaces the Original

The new Gossip Girl was developed by showrunner Joshua Safran and is also based on the best-selling novel series by author Cecily von Ziegesar, though it doesn’t use the characters we’ve come to know over the years. Serena (Blake Lively), Blair (Leighton Meester), and Chuck (Ed Westwick) are out there somewhere while a new generation has taken over the steps of the Met nine years after the Gossip Girl blog went dark.

The cast features Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Jonathan Fernandez, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zión Moreno, Jason Gotay, Savannah Lee Smith, and Tavi Gevinson. Kristen Bell reprises her role from the original series as the voice of Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl returns to HBO Max on November 25. The show has already been renewed for a second season. You can watch the trailer for Part 2 of Season 1 below:

'Gossip Girl' Showrunner on What's Ahead in Season 1, the 'Succession' Connection, and How Many Seasons He's Planning For Also, we know who's behind the Gossip Girl IG account, but who's doing Aki's Letterboxd?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email