Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Gossip Girl Season 2 finale.Since teachers Kate (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) revived the defunct Gossip Girl moniker made famous for its ruthless coverage of the elite by one Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, they have sought to better the students at Constance and St. Jude’s by holding them accountable. They’ve taken aspects of the original website and shifted them for a modern twist with an Instagram account, sharing secrets that pour into their direct messages from peers, teachers, and adults alike. They’ve caused real harm to some, like damaging Julien (Jordan Alexander) and her reputation when accusers were coming forward to name her father Davis (Luke Kirby) as a sexual predator. They’ve stalked, harassed, and made defamatory statements about their targets. So, when Camille de Haan (Amanda Warren) almost outs Kate’s identity in the penultimate episode of the season, Kate and Jordan are left to ponder whether it’s time to call it quits and deactivate the Gossip Girl account.

However, while Kate and Jordan consider their own future in the Gossip Girl Season 2 finale, the students are doing the same. Julien, Zoya (Whitney Peak), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Max (Thomas Doherty), Aki (Evan Mock), Monet (Savannah Smith), Shan (Grace Duah), and Luna (Zión Moreno) have had enough of Gossip Girl negatively impacting their lives and relationships. They’re ready to take the bitch down. At Julien’s request, everyone comes together to discuss a plan to take down Gossip Girl, the first time they’ve all felt like friends in a while. And, that they do. They decide to make a fake Instagram account to send in a tip to Gossip Girl with a link that will give them access to the Gossip Girl account, so they can then see the account owner’s information. But, they don’t know that Obie (Eli Brown), now back together with Julien, is actively informing Gossip Girl of their plans.

Obie is selling out his friends because he needs help to reveal the truth about his sister Heidi (Kathryn Gallagher). She tricked him into framing their mother Helena (Lyne Renée) for mistakes Heidi made and crimes she committed. But, Obie also learns that Heidi purposely made those mistakes to get their mother ousted and put her own career on the fast track, making her more devious than ever imagined. Unfortunately (for him), he’s not completely successful in revealing his friends’ plan as his tip to Kate comes in too late. She clicks on the link, giving Julien access to the Gossip Girl account. Only, Jordan has removed Kate’s information already and replaced it with Julien’s, so the kids are left knowing there’s a traitor in their midst who told Gossip Girl of their plans and trying to put together a new plan to out Gossip Girl once and for all. Plus, they have the Met Gala to prepare for, as Julien has been invited as a guest for the first time ever… and is there any better setting for a showdown?

RELATED: 'Gossip Girl's Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, & Evan Mock Discuss Throuple Dynamics and Challenges in Season 2

The Throuple Is Officially Over

Image via HBO Max

After Max’s ill-fated declaration of love, Max gets drunk and sleeps with Heidi, working hard to hide it from Audrey and Aki the next day when they show up at his house to get answers. He sends them away, reminding them of their promise that they would break up, too, since it didn’t work with Max. This makes them very nervous, and they begin to question things on a deeper level, as Aki asks Audrey if how she felt about him kissing someone else is how they felt when they were asking Max to hook up with other people. The answer is a very obvious and unsaid no, especially when Audrey and Aki sleep together and remind themselves of how amazing sex can be when it’s just the two of them. Can the throuple ever recover from these realizations?

By the time the Met Gala comes around, the kids have met again and developed an entirely new plan for ousting Gossip Girl: Publicly name Zoya as Gossip Girl, giving her credit for everything that has happened, leaving the real person behind the account feeling jealous and desperate to receive attention for their actions. Julien has also discovered Obie is the mole after his poor attempt at communicating with Gossip Girl goes awry, so she effectively cuts him out of their group until they complete their mission. On the red carpet, they decide to take control of the account and build to the big Zoya reveal, so they post their own delicious and dark secrets under the guise of a “hot or not” photo stream to capture everyone’s attention. Including Kate, who is at home with Jordan and completely panicking throughout this entire mess, wondering what the kids are really up to.

While on and/or preparing for the carpet, there are other things in motion. Heidi confronts and informs Audrey of her tryst with Max, giving Audrey the perfect fodder for Gossip Girl. As the throuple attempts to discuss this twist, Audrey is pulled away, while Max continues to try to explain to Aki that sleeping with Heidi meant nothing to him, and he wants their relationship to work. Sadly, Max is blindsided when Aki (and Gossip Girl) reveal that Aki and Audrey have been rekindling things on their own without Max, confirming his worst fears about what this throuple meant to each of them. When Audrey catches back up to them, Max once again makes an emotional spiel about how he loved them. He asks if they’re going to break up as they promised, but they tell him they don’t want to do that, leaving Max heartbroken as he walks out.

The Met Gala Showdown

Image via HBO Max

Meanwhile, Julien and Luna are approached and offered the chance to have modeling campaigns. Julien is quick to dismiss the interest in Luna as she’s just her stylist, which really pisses Luna off. Luna is interested and is tired of being a background player, seemingly reconsidering her life after what happened with her mother in one of the prior episodes. Luna takes off, leaving Julien to pick up her part of the plan as well. Shortly thereafter, Obie confronts Julien about pretending to be Gossip Girl, and she does the same about him working for their tormentor. They both decide to let it slide, and Julien allows Obie to use their access to the account for his own benefit. Backstage, he posts the truth about Heidi on Gossip Girl, who then confronts him while he secretly streams her on Instagram live to get her to reveal what she did to their mother publicly. To an extent, Heidi does confess, but not before he catches on after Monet sends security after him to stop the video when Obie. Additionally, the Met also sees the return of a player from the original show: Jonathan (Matt Doyle), who is now married to an off-screen Eric van der Woodsen (Connor Paulo).

Finally, the moment they’ve been building toward has arrived as Zoya takes to the red carpet in a fabulous gown — made by one Kiki Hope (Laura Benanti) — with “I Am Gossip Girl” embroidered onto the front. This sends shockwaves through the event and the world, as Zoya is met with the full force of what Gossip Girl has done and what she’s really taking credit for. After the moment of shock passes, security escorts her out… and Kate doesn’t reveal herself as the real Gossip Girl. Their plan has failed, as Jordan tries to impress upon Kate that this gives her the perfect opportunity to leave Gossip Girl behind and live her life, as nobody ever has to know of her involvement. Kate doesn’t seem happy about this turn of events, though. When the kids work to get it leaked that Zoya is selling the rights to her story, Kate decides to show up to the meeting, officially outing herself as the new head of Gossip Girl. Julien, Zoya, and Nick (Johnathan Fernandez) are disgusted with her, while Andy Cohen informs her that nobody has an interest in buying the rights to the story about an adult stalking and harassing a group of teenagers. Just as a couple of detectives walk in to take Kate with them, Nick promises that Kate has criminal charges and civil suits coming her way, effectively destroying her life in the way she sought to do to others.

Two Months Later...

Image via HBO Max

Enjoying their summer vacation, Audrey, Julien, Aki, Obie, and Zoya are in Rome. Monet is stuck at home as Camille won’t let her join them. Max is off getting drunk and being thrown out of clubs on his own vacation. Luna is plastered on billboards around the city for her new fashion campaign, which apparently Julien was offered and turned down. Aki and Audrey have picked up where they left off without Max, but clearly still miss him despite not having heard from him. Obie and Julien are going strong again, as Obie’s family life is still complicated as ever after his mother told him to mind his own business, and Heidi’s ruthlessness is exactly what their business needs. Zoya, on the other hand, feels like her life in New York is finally about to start without Gossip Girl, and now she wants to find her “great love” as the others have. Lucky for her, she just so happens to meet an American guy while seeing the sights, who she instantly hits things off with as he is exactly what she’s looking for.

Elsewhere, Julien told Obie there was a specific reason they changed their plans and went to Rome instead, but it’s something she’s kept secret. After leaving her friends, Julien travels outside of the city and arrives at a mysterious house. When she steps inside, the woman she sees drops her mug, and it breaks. Julien asks if she is her aunt Naomi — Mimi — and why she doesn’t know anything about her mother or her mother’s family, even if her grandparents are still alive. Julien asks for Mimi to tell her the truth, to sit on Julien’s question so she knows Mimi is telling the truth, and Mimi teases that the truth will be hard to hear and there will be no going back. Julien tells Mimi where she’ll be the following day, giving her the opportunity to show up and spill or stay home, before heading back to her friends. (While this also involves Zoya, it seems that Zoya has no idea that Julien has tracked down their mother’s family.) Back together, with gelato, Zoya tells her friends that she met a new boy. However, though the characters make nothing of it, Audrey and Julien both confess to making a new friend (separately), too, giving any experienced viewer the chill that suggests these chance meetings are maybe not so unexpected.

With no Gossip Girl in sight, the characters are excited about their futures and whatever they may hold. But, a post-credits scene will definitely throw a wrench in that. Aki’s father Roger Menzies (Malcolm McDowell) flies Jordan out to meet him where Roger confronts Jordan about being part of Kate’s Gossip Girl operation. While there’s no word on what exactly happened to Kate, it’s clear her relationship with Jordan is over, and he’s moving on. Roger pitches the idea about making Gossip Girl an app to Jordan, where teenagers can always be telling each other’s secrets, and offers Jordan the chance to work on this. Unfortunately, with the news that Gossip Girl has been canceled, we will likely never see how this pans out, but it’s certainly an interesting prospect to imagine. How would this have changed the teenagers’ lives when they returned to New York?

Every episode of Gossip Girl is now streaming on HBO Max.