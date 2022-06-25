Season 2 of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot is on its way and the drama has one bombshell of a teaser for longtime fans of the franchise. Over on the official Gossip Girl Twitter, a new clip is up teasing the return of Michelle Trachtenberg and her classic series baddie, Georgina Sparks. Series showrunner, Joshua Safran, went on to confirm the news in his own retweet, noting that the cat is indeed out of the bag, even though HBO has yet to make an official announcement.

The teaser is a very short 13 seconds, but that's enough to pull the curtain back on Trachtenberg as she makes her way back to the franchise with the ominous line "It only takes one spark to start a fire...", with the original tweet also adding "And I have a feeling this city is about to burn." Georgina was one of the original series' main villainesses for some time, constantly finding ways to intervene in the relationship between Serena (Blake Lively) and Dan (Penn Badgley) and generally being a chaotic frenemy to Serena. A member of the Upper East Side Society, she also had a tendency to always make her way back into the series, constantly reappearing in Serena's life and stealing the show with her devious schemes and snarky comments.

The HBO series had laid the groundwork for Trachtenberg's return thanks to the introduction of Milo (Azhy Robertson), Sparks' son who was originally introduced as Dan's baby, which he absolutely wasn't, back in the original series. Now ten years old with his mother's same penchant for intelligent sabotage and dastardly deeds, he meets up with Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) to help her get revenge on her half-sister Julien (Jordan Alexander).

Gossip Girl serves as a soft reboot sequel series to the beloved CW original which was based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar. Following a new cast of private school students and their rich, fabulous, drama-filled lives, the series looks to show how things have changed in the city in the decade since everyone's favorite Upper East Siders left. Once more, Kristen Bell narrates the words of the titular Gossip Girl who has made a switch to Instagram showing the shift to social media that's happened since the original. With the series being on HBO Max, it's been more of an adult take on the franchise with more edge than its predecessor.

The cast of the HBO Max series also features Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay. Gossip Girl was renewed for a second season even before the first wrapped up, proving that everyone still has a taste for some juicy drama. With Trachtenberg returning as the queen of drama in Season 2, there's much to look forward to for longtime fans.

There's still no release date yet for Gossip Girl Season 2, but you can watch the teaser below for a taste of the fun to come.