Serena van der Woodsen, portrayed by brilliant Blake Lively, stood as an iconic figure, captivating viewers with her beauty, charisma, and undeniable magnetism in the beloved teen drama, Gossip Girl. Serena's romantic journey, however, was turbulent and exciting, defined by a number of alluring love interests, even amidst the glitz and glamour of Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Each love interest, from the charismatic and enigmatic to the severely flawed and cunning, added their own distinct flavor to Serena's life and left a lasting impression on the story of the well-known debutante. Even though the show ended ten years ago, fans continue to debate which man would make the best suitor for Upper East Side’s golden girl.

10 Max Harding

Image via The CW

In Season 5, Ivy (Kaylee DeFer) assumes the identity of Charlie Rhodes, but her resentful boyfriend, Max Harding (Brian J. Smith) returns to New York, intent on seeking revenge and using Serena as a lure. Max initially appeared as a kind-hearted young man but quickly turned spiteful, a common transformation for those who entered Serena's world and received an abrupt lesson in the intricacies of the Upper East Side.

RELATED: The 10 Best Episodes of 'Gossip Girl', According to IMDb

Nevertheless, it was evident that his ultimate motive was to gain access to the inner crowd of the Upper East Side, using Serena as his entry point, much like many others before him. Very briefly, the two were involved, but their relationship ended when Ivy convinced everyone that he was lying.

9 Tripp Vanderbilt

Image via The CW

As a member of the prestigious Vanderbilt family, Tripp Vanderbilt (Aaron Tveit) embodied the Upper East Side's privilege and power. His allure lay in his sophistication and charm, which captivated Serena. However, when Tripp attempted to keep Serena as his mistress while he remained married, Serena adamantly refused to be entangled in such a situation.

Tripp proved to be a terrible partner as he consistently deceived Serena, secretly negotiated with his wife, and ultimately abandoned her in a car accident to protect his own reputation. His actions lacked any semblance of humanity, leaving Serena deserving of someone far better.

8 Gabriel Edwards

Image via The CW

During a vacation with her friend Poppy (Tamara Feldman), Poppy's boyfriend, Gabriel (Armie Hammer), abandons Poppy to pursue a relationship with Serena, joining her in New York. Serena, oblivious to the warning signs, succumbed to the allure of European getaways and the whirlwind of unexpected romance.

Regrettably, the entire relationship turned out to be a ruse, with Poppy Lifton exposed as a collaborator in the scheme from the beginning. This deception was particularly disheartening for Serena, despite Gabriel seeming to genuinely have feelings for her.

7 Aaron Rose

Image via The CW

During Season 2, Serena entered a relationship with Aaron Rose (John Patrick Amedori), seemingly seeking a distraction. Aaron, an artsy and pretentious individual, had a penchant for photographing beautiful women but struggled with commitment, a stark contrast to Serena's dating preferences.

RELATED: The 10 Wealthiest ‘Gossip Girl’ Characters, Ranked

While Serena had a history of multiple partners, her desires had evolved, and monogamy had become a priority for her, creating a significant conflict in their relationship. Their time together held little significance and primarily served as a bargaining chip for Serena in her attempt to prompt Dan into confessing his lingering feelings for her.

6 Ben Donovan

Image via The CW

Ben (David Call) served as Serena's teacher during her time in boarding school. Despite having feelings for each other, they refrained from acting on their emotions. While their connection never ventured into physical territory, complications arose when Lily (Kelly Rutherford) forged an affidavit, falsely accusing Ben of statutory rape. This fabricated accusation came back to haunt Lily later, as Ben and his sister, Juliet (Katie Cassidy), set up a scheme to disrupt Serena's life and exact revenge.

Upon Ben's release, he and Serena entered into a formal relationship. However, their romance proved short-lived, as it became evident that the complexities of their connection made any lasting future challenging.

5 Colin Forrester

Image via The CW

As a college professor, Colin Forrester (Sam Page) was not just an intellectual equal but also a mentor who shared a deep connection with Serena. Their relationship added an intriguing layer to the series, showcasing Serena's growth and maturity beyond the confines of the Upper East Side.

Colin's sophistication and worldly outlook provided a refreshing contrast to the show's high-society backdrop. Furthermore, as their love confronted obstacles such as societal norms and ethical dilemmas, Colin's place among Serena's love interests appeared somewhat overshadowed, perhaps due to the more prominent impact of his cousin in the storyline.

4 Steven Spence

Image via The CW

In Season 6 of the show, Steven Spence (Barry Watson) is introduced as a vitamin company CEO and becomes Serena's romantic interest. Fleeing Manhattan, Serena encountered Steven and assumed a different identity. Yet, his maturity led him to see through Serena's inner struggles, embracing her completely, even though their connection initially started with deceptive facades.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Gossip Girl' Storylines, According to Reddit

Unfortunately, the Upper East Side and Steven's teenage daughter, Sage (Sofia Black D'Elia), had different intentions for the couple. Sage relentlessly attempted to undermine Serena, ultimately succeeding when she released a sex tape of her. Steven, a genuinely good-hearted man, was deeply in love with Serena, going as far as proposing to her. However, the relentless drama eventually took its toll, leading to their breakup.

3 Carter Baizen

Image via The CW

As Serena's love interest, Carter Baizen (Sebastian Stan) was a charismatic wildcard, drawing her into a tumultuous affair that transcended the confines of the Upper East Side. With his adventurous spirit and a hint of danger, Carter became an electrifying presence in Serena's life, challenging her to explore uncharted territory.

Their relationship was marked by passion, unpredictability, and undeniable chemistry. Carter's roguish charm and maverick lifestyle intrigued Serena, creating a magnetic pull that was hard to resist. Though their relationship was far from conventional, Carter left an indelible mark on Serena's journey, making him a memorable and complex character in Gossip Girl.

2 Nate Archibald

Image via The CW

With his striking looks, old-money pedigree, and affable demeanor, Nate (Chace Crawford) exudes the elegance that perfectly complements Serena's beauty and sophistication, besides him being a fan-favorite character. Their relationship is a captivating blend of passion and tumult, mirroring the complexities of their intertwined lives.

Moreover, Nate's loyalty and genuine affection for Serena shine through the series, even amidst the drama and betrayal that surrounds them. His moral compass often clashes with the manipulative world they inhabit, making their love story a constant battle against external pressures. Despite Serena ultimately choosing Dan in the end, fans steadfastly champion her relationship with Nate, affectionately dubbing them "the golden couple."

1 Dan Humphrey

Image via The CW

Dan Humphrey, played by Penn Badgley, is one of the show’s central characters who is the quintessential "boy next door" and captures the hearts of both viewers and Serena from the very first episode. As Serena's love interest, Dan's appeal lies in his intellect, authenticity, and moral compass. Dan's Brooklyn upbringing sets him apart in a world of privilege and deception.

Though their love story is a rollercoaster, filled with ups and downs, their undeniable chemistry keeps fans rooting for them. Moreover, Dan's unwavering support and willingness to challenge Serena's flaws add depth to their relationship. While the ending of them reuniting isn't the favored choice among fans, it's hard to deny that this outcome was foreshadowed right from the start.

NEXT: The 10 Best TV Bookworms, Ranked