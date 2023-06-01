The Upper East Side's elite is making a comeback! Get ready for a dose of scandal, fashion, and privileged drama as Serena (Blake Lively), Blair (Leighton Meester), Chuck (Ed Westwick), and the gang return to the small screen. Whether you're a seasoned fan or new to the scandalous world of Gossip Girl, this revival promises to leave you gasping for more. With The Roku Channel available on multiple devices, binge-watching has never been so effortless. So grab your popcorn and your most stylish headband because the Upper East Side is calling. The original series will be available to audiences free of charge!

Based on the best-selling series of young-adult novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Gossip Girl is a one-hour drama based on the lives of privileged Manhattan prep school teens. The students first learn that Serena van der Woodsen, once the Upper East Side's most notorious party girl, is back in town the way they learn all the important news in their lives: from the blog of the all-knowing albeit ultra-secretive Gossip Girl. The anonymous source of information continues to haunt the group as they try to stay safe from compromising gossip.

No one knows Gossip Girl's identity, but everyone in this exclusive and complicated vicious circle relies on her website and text messages for the latest scoop. Even Serena's closest friend, Blair Waldorf, is surprised to find that Serena has suddenly ended her self-imposed exile to boarding school and returned to Manhattan. Keeping track of the shifting friendships, jealousies, and turmoil in this wealthy and complex world isn't easy, but it's what Gossip Girl does best. And that's not all, after the original series wrapped its run in 2012, it was time for a new menace to take over Manhattan.

A Sequel Strikes Max

Years after the first installment came to a close, Max announced it was developing a sequel to Gossip Girl, meant to follow a new set of characters that would bring the mystery of the titular character to a new age. Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak starred in this new chapter, with Gossip Girl becoming even more dangerous now that social media can hold so much power over a single high school. Since the new version wasn't limited by the standards of cable television, it could feature more explicit sequences to bring its vision to life. It was eventually canceled after two seasons.

