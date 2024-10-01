The Upper East Side is making its way to Netflix, with all 121 episodes of the iconic teen drama Gossip Girl officially announced to be arriving on the streamer on October 29. Announced via their X (formerly Twitter) account, Netflix captioned a picture of the cast with, "Spotted: Gossip Girl Seasons 1-6 coming to Netflix in the US on October 29." This adds Gossip Girl to the countless classics already streaming on the site, including plenty of other CW original shows like Charmed and The Flash.

Despite Seasons 1 through 6 heading to Netflix, there won't be any room for the HBO spin-off on the streamer, with both seasons of the 2021 standalone series still available on Max. There have been many incarnations of Gossip Girl since the U.S. series first aired, with Cecily von Ziegesar's novel series spawning several international adaptations, including 2009's Gossip Girl: Chasing Dorota, 2010's Gossip Girl: Acapulco, and 2020's Gossip Girl Indonesia. However, no adaptation has or will ever quite match that of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's, which made overnight stars out of stars such as Penn Badgley (You), Blake Lively (The Shallows), Leighton Meester (Single Parents), and Chace Crawford (The Boys).

What Is 'Gossip Girl' About?

Once upon a time, it was impossible to avoid Gossip Girl, and nor would you want to, with the teen drama fueled by iconic moments and jaw-dropping twists that kept millions of viewers hooked to The CW. However, as scary as it may seem, it must now be accepted that plenty of time has passed since Gossip Girl left screens in 2012, with an entirely new generation of TV viewers unaware of the show's successes. From every will-they/won't-they love triangle to the final, and ever-so-controversial, reveal, Gossip Girl was a cultural touchstone that influenced an entire era of teen drama. So, for those who don't know and are ready to stream the series once it arrives on Netflix, here's a look at the synopsis:

"Narrated by a mysterious yet vicious blogger, this show follows a set of wealthy teenagers through their day to day scandalous lives as Manhattans Elite, and also how they betray each other for each other's gain."

Gossip Girl is officially coming to Netflix on October 29, 2024. You can also watch all seasons right now on Max.

