In this article you'll find out everything that was won everywhere, all at once.

Last night, the winners of the 32nd Annual Gotham Awards were announced at a ceremony held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The event traditionally celebrates independent filmmaking that produces movies with a budget under $35 million. The award is also one of the first to eliminate gender-specific categories, and putting together a bigger list of actors who compete in the same category for a trophy.

The highlight of the night was the surprise hit Everything Everywhere All At Once, which was nominated in three categories and won two of them. Ke Huy Quan won in the Outstanding Supportive Performance, a category in which he was competing with heavyweights like Mark Rylance (for Bones and All), Hong Chau (for The Whale), and Jessie Buckley (for Women Talking). The wild-ride sci-fi movie also took home the biggest prize of the night: Best Feature. The prize was expected, since the movie has been celebrated as one of the best of the year ever since it premiered back in March. The Daniels-directed movie was also the only one to score a double win this year.

Todd Field’s comeback movie and powerhouse drama TÁR won in the Best Screenplay category. Field created an entire biopic dedicated to a fictional composer: Lydia Tár, played by two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett. Blanchett was also nominated in the Outstanding Lead Performance, but the prize went to Danielle Deadwyler for her performance as the title character in real-life biopic Till. Colin Farrell (After Yang), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal), Dale Dickey (A Love Song), and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) were also in the same category.

Image via Orion

RELATED: 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Calls for Gender-Neutral Categories at Awards Shows

In the Best International Feature category, Park Chan-wook’s hit Decision to Leave also didn’t take home the prize. The award went instead to Happening, a French drama that centers around a teenage girl who gets pregnant and contemplates abortion in the early 60s, a time when the subject was even more controversial than it is today. Other nominees included Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, Austrian period drama Corsage, French courtroom drama Saint Omer, and French epic Netflix action flick Athena.

In the breakthrough categories, director Charlotte Wells was celebrated for her drama Aftersun, while Gracija Filipović was awarded the trophy for her performance in Croatian family drama Murina. All That Breathes, a film that tells the story of two brothers who rescue injured birds, won in the Best Documentary Feature category.

In the TV world, the Apple TV+ show Pachinko was selected as the Breakthrough Series of the year, a category that included fan-favorites Severance, Yellowjackets, and Station Eleven. In the Short-Form category, Netflix comedy Mo was the winner, while Ben Whishaw was the winner in the Outstanding Performance in a New Series for his work in British dark comedy This Is Going to Hurt.

You can check out the full list of winners of the Gotham 2022 awards below:

Best Feature

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang

Released by A24The Best Feature jury included Colman Domingo, Mary Harron, Bill Holderman, Emily Mortimer, and Michael H. Weber

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

Directed by Shaunak Sen

Produced by Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen, and Teddy Leifer

Released by Sideshow & Submarine Deluxe in association with HBO Documentary FilmsThe Best Documentary jury included Jessica Beshir, Keiko Deguchi, Grace Lee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, and Bassam Tariq

Best International Feature

Happening

Directed by Audrey Diwan

Produced by Edouard Weil and Alice Girard

Released by IFC FilmsThe Best International Feature jury included Michael Greyeyes, Brittany S. Hall, Talia Kleinhendler, Andrij Parekh, and Jeremiah Zagar

Outstanding Lead Performance

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Released by United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Released by A24

Breakthrough Director

Charlotte Wells for Aftersun

Released by A24

Best Screenplay

Todd Field for Tár

Released by Focus Features

Breakthrough Series (Over 40 Minutes)

Pachinko

Created by Soo Hugh

Executive Produced by Soo Hugh, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Kogonada, and Justin Cho.

Breakthrough Series (Under 40 Minutes)

Mo

Created by Mohammed Amer and Ramy Youssef

Executive Produced by Mohammed Amer, Ramy Youssef, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Solvan “Slick” Naim, Harris Danow, and Luvh Rakhe.

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt

AMC+ in association with BBC

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

We Need To Talk About Cosby

Created and directed by W. Kamau Bell

Executive Produced by W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Jordan Wynn