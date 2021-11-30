The complete list of winners at the 31st annual Gotham Awards.

The winners of the 31st annual Gotham Awards have been announced. Each year, the awards ceremony celebrates outstanding achievements in independent film and television. The Lost Daughter took home four awards last night, dominating the film categories, while Squid Game and Reservation Dogs won awards in the series category.

The Lost Daughter won Best Feature, a great accomplishment for the film's writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, who adapted the novel by Elena Ferrante​​​​​​. The film follows a professor and mother of two on a vacation whose encounters with another mother bring up haunting memories from her own past. Gyllenhaal also won two other awards, one for Best Screenplay and another for the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director award, which is given to an outstanding director for their first fiction feature film. Also winning for The Lost Daughter was actress Olivia Colman, who took home the Outstanding Lead Performance award for her role.

Frankie Faison also won Outstanding Lead Performance for his performance in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, which is based on a true story of a tragedy that occurred after a routine police wellness check. Emilia Jones won the Breakthrough Performer award for her role in CODA. Her fellow costar Troy Katsur won the Outstanding Supporting Performance award for his role.

Image via AppleTV

RELATED: 'The Lost Daughter' Trailer Reveals Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut and its Netflix Release Date

As for television, Squid Game won the award for Breakthrough Series (Over 40 Minutes). The series, which comes from Korean writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk, serves up a biting social commentary on the horrors of capitalism. Winning the Breakthrough Series (Under 40 Minutes) award was Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, which follows a group of teens living on an Oklahoma reservation who plan on escaping to California. Outstanding Performance in a New Series was awarded to two recipients: Thuso Mbedu for her performance in The Underground Railroad and Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird.

Kristen Stewart, Peter Dinklage, Jane Campion, and Eamonn Bowles were all given career tributes. The inaugural Icon Tribute award was given posthumously to poet, playwright, writer, filmmaker, director, civil rights activist, and educator Kathleen Collins. An Ensemble Tribute was also awarded to the cast of Netflix's The Harder They Fall which includes Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, Regina King, and Idris Elba.

For more information on last night's winners, visit the Gotham Awards website here or check out the full list of winners below:

For Best Feature, presented by Dakota Johnson

The Lost Daughter

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Produced by Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Charles Dorfman

Released by Netflix

For Best Documentary, presented by Devery Jacobs and Michael Greyeyes

Flee

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Produced by Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Released by NEON

For Best International Feature, presented by Thandiwe Newton

Drive My Car

Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Produced by Teruhisa Yamamoto

Released by Sideshow and Janus Films

For Outstanding Lead Performance, presented by Dan Levy

To two performers:

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

Released by Netflix

and

Frankie Faison in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Released by Gravitas Ventures

For Outstanding Supporting Performance, presented by Daveed Diggs

Troy Kotsur in CODA

Released by Apple TV+

For Breakthrough Performer, presented by Moses Ingram

Emilia Jones in CODA

Released by Apple TV+

For Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director, presented by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter

Released by Netflix

For Best Screenplay, presented by Joe Wright

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter

Released by Netflix

For Breakthrough Series (Over 40 Minutes), presented by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur

Squid Game

Executive Produced by Kim Ji-yeon and Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix)

For Breakthrough Series (Under 40 Minutes), presented by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur

Reservation Dogs

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi

Executive Produced by Taika Waititi, Sterlin Harjo, and Garrett Basch (FX)

For Breakthrough Nonfiction Series, presented by Jung Ho-yeun

Philly D.A.

Created by Ted Passon, Yoni Brook, and Nicole Salazar

Executive Produced by Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen, Ryan Chanatry, Gena Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, and Patty Quillin (Topic, Independent Lens, PBS)

'CODA' Review: A Must-See Coming-of-Age Crowd-Pleaser Brimming with Soul | Sundance A wildly charming ensemble featuring star-making work from Emilia Jones.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email