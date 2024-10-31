Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is a cesspool of villainy, misogyny, violence, and corruption. It’s a brilliantly bloody film that is set in the late 19th century, in a Victorian-style Gotham, following Batman’s (Bruce Greenwood) investigation of Jack the Ripper’s murders. Gotham by Gaslight successfully adapts the Batman universe into its grim Victorian universe, using an iconic real-world villain to bring out the best in Batman. The commentary on misogyny, as well as the great adaptation, effectively brings you into this dark reality where you believe we are both watching Batman and some Charles Dickens tale. To be clear, there are going to be massive spoilers in the final section of this article, so if you don't want to know the reveal of who Jack the Ripper really is, watch the film and come back to read just how perfect of a foil he is for Batman.

'Gotham by Gaslight' Adapts Batman and Gotham Brilliantly Into a Victorian Setting

There’s nowhere else to start when discussing Gotham by Gaslight than acknowledging just how good the adaptation itself is. The introduction of the Robins, Dickie (Lincoln Mercher), Jason (Grey Griffin), and Tim (Tara Strong) as Oliver Twist-style pickpockets, complete with their own Artful Dodger in the form of Big Bill Dust (John DiMaggio), a proud and fierce Selina Kyle (Jennifer Carpenter), and a Batman without his gadgets keeps the core of the characters, but gives us a fresh twist on their presentation. Little touches like Batman’s lair being upstairs, not underground, as well as the skepticism around fingerprints, all help to add to this eerie feeling that all of this is temporary while using genuine quotes from the real-life Jack the Ripper's letters so that the murders become darker the more accurate it gets. Therefore, anything could happen, and anyone could die at any moment.

The Misogyny Throughout 'Gotham by Gaslight' Displays How Society Treats Female Victims

Jack the Ripper’s violence against women reveals the misogynistic society that Batman exists in. From the opening scene, we see Pamela (Kari Wuhrer), A.K.A. Poison Ivy, but not as the fierce eco-terrorist we know her as, but a reluctant stripper. Before she is even murdered, we see how society treats her as a sex object and nothing more. Even after the murders, police consistently turn their noses up and shame the victims for being prostitutes, similar to what occurred in the real-world case of Jack the Ripper and still exists today in many cases, such as the case of the Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe, which you can find out more about on Netflix's documentary The Ripper. Even some of the women who are the greatest victims of Jack the Ripper’s violence in this film, like his wife, who he burned with acid to cure her sins, agree with his women-hating philosophy, displaying how infectious the societal norms are, and emphasizing the Gaslight aspect of Gotham by Gaslight. Often, people see gaslighting as a modern term, yet this displays how prevalent it has always been.

Jack the Ripper is the Perfect Villain For Batman in 'Gotham by Gaslight'

Using Jack the Ripper as Batman’s villain compliments Batman’s skill set and the film's narrative tone. The Dark Knight is undoubtedly a gothic character who thrives when faced with the darkest of humanity, and as the world’s greatest detective, who better to bring that out of him than one of the most infamous, sadistic, undiscovered criminals of all time? By having misogyny penetrating throughout society, Batman also faces a moral challenge from all angles yet stands tall. All of this culminates in the reveal that Jack the Ripper is actually James Gordon (Scott Patterson), who is hell-bent on removing all women, who he sees as morally bankrupt, from existence.

Whilst some fans were no doubt outraged over a beloved good guy of DC Comics becoming the ultimate misogynistic villain, in my opinion, it hits the nail on the head about what Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is trying to argue about misogyny. That even those considered respectable and in positions of authority can be hiding views we would consider abhorrent, and how society's acceptance of these views can create truly dark and disturbing realities for minorities who have no one else to protect them, save the Caped Crusader. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight does not just set itself in the past and create a grim Gotham for the sake of it, but to provide us with new and unique perspectives on issues that still affect us today, as all great adaptations should.

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

