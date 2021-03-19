It’s been a long time since we got a new Batman game, and the wait is going to be even longer with the announcement that Gotham Knights has been delayed until 2022. The sad announcement comes from the game’s official Twitter account, with the promise of news following in the next few months.

The official statement from Warner Bros. statement reads: “We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months.”

Gotham Knights was first announced on August 2020 as a 2021 title, and the first trailer for the game confirmed the famous Court of Owls would serve as the game’s main antagonists. Since then, a set of images was released which gave us a better look at what to expect from the title, including the four protagonists of the game: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin. It’s easy to understand why this quickly become one of the most highly-anticipated games for this year.

Gotham Knights is set in a Gotham City that just lost its Batman after the death of Bruce Wayne. It’s up to the four young members of the Bat-Family to set their differences aside and join forces to keep Gotham’s villains in check and keep order in the city. The players will take control of all four protagonists in an action-adventure experience heavily inspired by the Batman: Arkham game franchise. Even if this is not officially a sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight — the final chapter of the Batman: Arkham series — the story of Gotham Knights imitates the series ending, after Bruce Wayne sacrifices his identity, and his life, in order to keep Gotham safe.

The game is being developed by WB Games Montréal, the studio behind Batman: Arkham: Origins, a prequel for the trilogy developed by Rocksteady. Arkham: Origins was received with mixed reviews, especially because the game was filled with game-breaking bugs at release after a rushed development process. A delay in the development of Gotham Knights is not exactly bad news, since it gives WB Games Montréal the proper time to deliver an experience worthy of the Dark Knight’s legacy.

Gotham Knights is now set to be released in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. You can check the official Twitter statement below:

