A new version of one of the most dangerous cities from the DC Universe didn't get a chance to explore its full potential, as Gotham Knights has been canceled after one season by The CW. The young protectors were just beginning to tell their story, in a series led by one of Batman's most popular rogues. Harvey Dent (Misha Collins). The project was bringing a different perspective to a universe where Bruce Wayne wasn't around anymore, dealing with how a world without Batman would try to move forward. Through an Instagram post, Collins expressed his disappointment at not being able of exploring his character's arc:

I’m incredibly bummed, and selfishly disappointed to not be able to fully explore my ‘villain arc, but I’m proud of the show we made and so grateful to have been able to work with such a smart, caring, good group of people.

Harvey Dent is known for wanting to fight for a better Gotham, before the city's criminal world corrupts him so much to the point where he becomes the villain Two-Face. In the Gotham Knights version of the story, Dent offers to help when it comes to investigating who murdered the world's greatest detective. As in most Batman iterations across the multiverse, Dent is introduced as an innocent good guy who has Gotham's best interests in mind. The character is meant to be a cautionary tale for Batman, reminding him that not everyone can stay good in a city as damaged as his own. But the hero has to forget the friendship he used to share with the former district attorney to prevent him from hurting other people.

Gotham Knights was all about exploring the legacy left behind by a Batman that was no longer in the picture. Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) was Bruce Wayne's adoptive son, and he has to adapt to a very different world when his father's identity as a masked vigilante is exposed after his passing. On the other hand, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) is the alleged daughter of the Joker, and she finds herself framed for the murder of Wayne at the beginning of the series. The main characters' stories mirror each other, as they must face the consequences of what their parents did.

The Age of Heroes is Over at The CW

When Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) picked up his bow and arrow over a decade ago, the world didn't know the amount of possibilities that would create over the passage of time. Multiple television series based on DC Comics' iconic characters were premiering one after the other, with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow being some of the most prominent examples. However, it looks like the network is focusing on a different approach for their content, and if scripted series are no longer the priority, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the DC-related projects coming to an end.

