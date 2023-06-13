The CW just cancelled Gotham Knights. The superhero series focused on an unlikely group of heroes formed by Batman’’s youngest protegees and the children of some of the Dark Knights’ greatest enemies. The show premiered last March to negative reviews, while also struggling to retain viewership through its eight episodes, so the news is not exactly a surprise.

Gotham Knights ask what would happen to Gotham City if the Dark Knight was killed. After Batman’s demise, some of the World’s Great Detective’s young allies decide to take matters into their own hands to keep criminals at bay. Curiously, they find help with teenagers who share a deep connection to some of Batman’s mightiest foes. For instance, the series starred Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela, the Joker’s daughter.

While exploring a Gotham City post-Batman might sound exciting, the series ultimately failed to live up to the vigilante’s mythos. For instance, instead of using any famous Robin to give fans something to be excited about, Gotham Knights created a new adoptive son for Bruce Wayne, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), who didn’t have the charisma of characters such as Dick Grayson.

Who Was Behind Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights was written and executive produced by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams. Ironically, the trio served as writers for Batwoman, which got canceled after three seasons for similar reasons. While Batwoman had a good run, getting the opportunity to find its footing and tell some exciting stories, the series also diverged too much from the comic book material to retain fans. Fortunately, Batwoman’s star, Javicia Leslie, got the opportunity to return to CW’s universe of DC series in the final season of The Flash. That won’t be the case for Gotham Knights characters, especially since DC Studios is currently working on a unified storyline that doesn’t include The CW’s TV show.

As revealed last January, DC Studios' new co-heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, intend to retain complete creative control over any adaptation of DC heroes moving forward. Sure, Gunn and Safran will use the Elseworlds strategy to allow select filmmakers to move forward with independent projects, such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman trilogy. However, Gunn and Safran already told fans they intend to be picky when approving Elseworld projects, which means CW will have a hard time maintaining TV shows that fail to retain viewership.

Gotham Knight’s first season is currently available for streaming on The CW. Check out the series trailer below.