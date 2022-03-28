Anna Lore will be heading from the Los Angeles streets of All American to the gritty alleyways of Gotham. Lore is set to be joining the cast of Gotham Knights in a role that will see her as the leading character, Stephanie Brown. The actress nabbed the part as a replacement for a different performer who, for whatever reason, wasn’t able to carry through. Lore is the latest name on the call sheet that boasts a lineup of talent including Misha Collins, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, and Oscar Morgan.

Based on the DC Comics, Gotham Knights will tell the story of how an unlikely grouping of deviant teens grow into becoming the heroes that Gotham needs. Picking up after Bruce Wayne’s murder, the series will center around the late Caped Crusader’s adopted son. Unruly and defiant, Batman’s son must strike up a pact with a crew of children who are parented by some of the Dark Knight’s most notorious foes. The group will join together in an attempt to clear their names for Batman’s death. Soon, the youngsters discover they may have bitten off more than they can chew when, without Batman to protect it, Gotham plummets into extreme chaos and destruction. Banding together to protect the city they have come to love and the friendships they’ve made along the way, the kids will form what comes to be known as the Gotham Knights.

A young girl trying to survive a stressful living situation, Stephanie (Lore) has blocked it all out by diving into the world of coding. Her genius on the topic makes sense as she grew up taking in a never-ending stream of brain-food games. With a sarcastic wit to match, Stephanie is a force to be reckoned with even on the mean streets of Gotham.

Batwoman writers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are the brains behind the new series. After a hit like Batwoman, it’s no surprise why the trio would want to create more stories surrounding the younger characters in the DC Universe. The series is being produced by Berlanti Productions along with Warner Bros. Television. Not just serving as writers, Fiveash and Stoteraux will also join Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden as executive producers. Transferring her skills to behind the scenes, Abrams will also join as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon will both direct and executive produce the Gotham Knights pilot.

Outside her time on All American, fans will recognize Lore from her starring role in Blumhouse and Hulu’s Into the Dark: My Valentine. No stranger to the DC Universe, the actress also holds a recurring role in HBO Max and DC’s Doom Patrol. Most recently, Lore ended filming for a John Logan thriller which is being made by Blumhouse and Peacock. Though nothing is yet known about the feature, with the names involved, it’s bound to be a goodie. As for her newest undertaking, we're thinking Lore is just the woman for the job. With her stacked background in both dramas and thrillers, she’ll be a great fit in the dark telling of Gotham Knights.

