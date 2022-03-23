"You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

It seems Misha Collins is turning in the angel wings for a two-headed coin. In his return to The CW, the actor — best known for his role as Castiel on Supernatural — has been tapped to play Harvey Dent in the Gotham Knights pilot.

Harvey Dent is often introduced as an intelligent and upstanding District Attorney in Gotham City who later goes insane and adopts the villainous “Two-Face” persona. In recent years, however, the character is often portrayed as having Dissociative Identity Disorder, with Two-Face being an alter of Dent. Two-Face is widely known for making important decisions using a two-headed coin and has gone on to become one of Gotham City’s most prolific villains and an iconic member of Batman’s rogue gallery.

The TV show, Gotham Knights, is set to follow the children of Batman’s enemies who team up with the caped crusader’s rebellious, adopted son to prove their innocence in the crime they have been accused of — killing Gotham’s defender, Batman. However, without The Dark Knight to protect it, the mismatched heroes must band together to save the city from itself.

Since his turn on Supernatural, there has been curiosity and anticipation regarding his next major project. His Supernatural costars — Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles — have booked major roles after the curtains were drawn on the CW show. Padalecki remained with the network, playing the titular character in Walker, a reboot of the iconic 1990s western drama, Walker, Texas Ranger, which starred Chuck Norris. Ackles, on the other hand, signed on to play Soldier Boy in the highly anticipated third season of the critically acclaimed superhero show, The Boys.

Misha Collins will be joining Fallon Smythe as Harper Row/Bluebird and Tyler DiChiara as Harper's brother, Cullen Row. Oscar Morgan has been tapped as Turner Hayes while Navia Ziraili Robinson will play Carrie Kelley. Olivia Rose Keegan is set to play Duela in the pilot.

The show is one of three pilots being developed for The CW for the upcoming 2022-2023 TV season. Interestingly, all three pilots being developed for The CW now have some proximity to Supernatural in some way. Gotham Knights has now added Collins to its ranks while Walker: Independence is a prequel to Padalecki’s Walker. The third pilot currently in the works is the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, which is set to follow younger versions of John and Mary Winchester. Supernatural alum, Ackles, and his wife Danneel Ackles are part of the team bringing The Winchesters to life.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. It will also be written and executive produced by Natalie Abrams and Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux. As with most of DC’s TV shows on The CW, Greg Berlanti is also on board as executive producer alongside Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Gotham Knights pilot:

In the show, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

