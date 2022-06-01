The CW has been in a pretty dark place lately with a heaping handful of cancellations featuring popular DC shows like Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. However, one of its most intriguing upcoming shows in the DC Universe is Gotham Knights. This is not to be confused with the unrelated upcoming game of the same name — the show recently received a series order from the network. Now The CW lit up the Bat-Signal for the series’ first full trailer.

The “Season Trailer” takes us through the story of Gotham Knights with Bruce Wayne's Adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) getting the news from Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) that Wayne has been murdered. Hayes and three other teens are suspects in the case. These are things we already know from the previously released plot synopsis and the three other suspects are offspring of some of Gotham’s most deadly criminals. The remainder of the trailer sees Hayes working together with iconic Batman character Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson) and the other suspects to clear their names.

Overall this is a very reserved trailer in terms of its Batman connections. Besides Kelley, Dent, and The Joker name-drop, the only major Bat-centric tease we get comes at the end when we get our first look at this series’ Batcave. This includes getting our first look at the Bat-Cowl and the new design of the Batarangs. We also learn a couple key things from this trailer. The first of which being that Harvey Dent is not the villain Two-Face yet and, because of Bruce Wayne’s murder, now everyone knows he was Batman. That is sure to complicate things for Hayes. We also get a shot of what appears to be Bruce’s “dead body” on the ground with a broken Batman mask covering his face.

The murder mystery vibes are very high in this trailer. Despite the fact that we have had countless Batman shows at this point without Batman actually being in the story, like Gotham or Batwoman, it’s going to be interesting to see what Gotham Knights brings to the table. The footage shown off feels very reminiscent of another CW Bat-Family show Birds of Prey, but hopefully, this series is more successful than that short-lived first attempt at a live-action series in this world. Harvey is one of the centerpieces of this story and also has a lot of potential for compelling narrative threads. We could possibly see a Two-Face origin story this season and, who knows, maybe “Big Bad Harv” has something to do with Bruce Wayne’s Death?

At least from the trailer, it looks like the Bat-Family as we know it has not properly existed in this universe yet. The way Carrie Kelley talked about her Robin “title” makes it sound like there hasn’t been a Dick Grayson or Jason Todd before her. Whatever the case may be, Gotham is up for grabs and our new group of potential heroes must protect their city while clearing their names.

Gotham Knights is premiering sometime in 2023. The series stars Morgan, Collins, Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Anna Lore, and Rahart Adams. While we wait for this new group of Dark Knights to rise, you can watch the full new trailer for the series down below.

