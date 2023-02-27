The CW's Gotham Knights premieres in two weeks, and promotion for the show is kicking into high gear as it draws nearer. To continue building anticipation, the network shared a new video featuring cast member Misha Collins, who steps into the role of Harvey Dent/Two-Face for the series. In the video, Collins offers a little more insight on what to expect from his rendition of the character.

In the show, Harvey is the district attorney who takes on the case of Bruce Wayne/Batman's murder, helping the caped crusader's adopted son clear his name. Collins describes Harvey as "hard-hitting" and someone who fights for justice even though it goes against his interests. Throughout the show, viewers will see Harvey's public persona shifts as he goes from upstanding Gotham citizen to the recognizable villain Two-Face. Collins confirms that Harvey's evolution from being the "moral compass" to the bad guy will be explored, noting his excitement in playing the character.

Who Is Harvey Dent/Two-Face?

Harvey Dent began as a character who grew up in a rough home and would eventually become a successful district attorney committed to fighting back against the crime and corruption running rampant in Gotham. He even teamed up with Batman to do so. However, the once-handsome and charming DA turned to villainy after acid was thrown in his face and permanently scarred him. The event ultimately traumatized Harvey, becoming the catalyst for his turn into Two-Face, one of the more evil of Batman's enemies.

As previously mentioned, the show will follow the case of Bruce Wayne's murder, an event that sends Gotham into disarray as they no longer have Batman to defend them. The city already has a few suspects on their radar, including Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), Batman's adopted son. However, Turner swears he's innocent and someone is trying to frame him. So, he teams up with the other suspects, the children of Batman's greatest foes (Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe, and Tyler DiChiara), to clear their names. Along they way, they'll discover some of Gotham's darkest secrets. Navia Robinson and Anna Lore also star.

Gotham Knights is written by Batwoman alums Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux executive produce and showrun, with Abrams as co-executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman also executive produce. The series hails from Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Gotham Knights premieres Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website. Watch the new video below: