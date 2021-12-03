We are never short of new Batman products to consume or buy. Whether it is new movies, games, or toys, it is a great time to be a dark knight fan. One of the many Batman-related things to get excited about in 2022 is the new Gotham Knights video game, where players can take control of Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood as they defend Gotham from the evil Court of Owls in the wake of Batman’s death. Arguably the best part of a new game is the new iterations of fan-favorite characters and that also means new toys. McFarland Toys has supplied us once again with another new DC Multiverse action figure line covering all four playable characters in the game.

The line features the four sidekicks in their main looks from the game and its marketing material. All the figures stand at 7 inches tall, have a collectible art card with their bios on the back, come with a stand for posing, and each of them has one unique accessory. Robin has his bow staff, Nightwing has his two Escrima sticks, Batgirl has a Tonfa, and Red Hood comes with an extra set of hands.

This line should get fans excited and hold them over until the eventual release of the game next year. Since one of the unique features is creating your own look for these iconic heroes, it will be interesting to see if McFarland will make variants of these figures when the game finally comes out. McFarland has done similar things in the past for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and their figures based on the Arkham series of games, so it is a safe bet that new figures in this line will happen. And even though Batman is dead in this universe, depending on how heavily he is featured in the game, maybe we will get a figure based on his design from this universe as well.

Gotham Knights is being developed by WB Montreal, the same team behind Batman: Arkham Origins, and is a story-driven action RPG set in an open world Gotham City with a heavy emphasis on customization. The game is set to release sometime in 2022 for PC, Xbox One/Series X, and PlayStation 4/5. It is featured in an impressive games lineup for Warner Brothers in 2022, which also includes Rocksteady Studio’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Hopefully, that game will get the McFarland treatment as well.

The figures for Gotham Knights are up for pre-order here. Check out the new figures below.

