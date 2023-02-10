The CW's new series Gotham Knights is just over one month away, and the show has been building anticipation with BTS looks, in-show images, and trailers. Today, writer and co-executive producer Natalie Abrams announced via Twitter that production is wrapping on the show's first season. In her post, she shared that "one year ago today," the show was holding auditions, and now they're wrapping. She continued by saying, "I love this cast and crew so much and am deeply and forever grateful to them."

The show's pilot announcement came in February 2022 during a small wave of pilot orders from The CW -- which also included The Winchesters and Walker: Independence. Coincidentally, all three shows feature alums from Supernatural. Gotham Knights was officially ordered to series a few months later in May 2022 and fully jumped into production in September. Throughout filming, Abrams has been a continuous source for updates, teasing episodes, sharing BTS, and more.

Gotham Knights takes place after Bruce Wayne -- and, subsequently, Batman -- has been murdered. The race to solve the mystery of his death becomes more urgent than ever as the city begins falling into shambles. For Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), Wayne's adopted son, it's a fight to clear his name, as he's been framed for the murder along with three others. So, he teams up with the children of Batman's greatest enemies -- Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), and Harper Row (Fallon Smythe) -- to prove their innocence. Along the way, they'll uncover darker forces at play.

The show comes from Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive produce. Batwoman alums Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux write, with Fiveash and Stoteraux as executive producers and showrunners. Navia Robinson, Misha Collins, and Anna Lore also star.

'Gotham Knights' Is One of the Last CW Superhero Shows

For the past several years, The CW cemented itself as the network for live-action superhero shows, largely thanks to Arrow's premiere in 2012. Since the network's sale to Nexstar, it has been undergoing massive changes in its programming, including cancelling a slew of shows ranging from their YA-targeted dramas to their once full superhero slate. Of the latter, The Flash has recently begun airing its ninth and final season, making it one of the longest running superhero shows for the network. Superman & Lois will premiere its third season this March, with Gotham Knights rounding out the heroic programming. While Superman & Lois will potentially see one or two more seasons, Gotham Knights' future is still up in the air.

Gotham Knights premieres Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website.