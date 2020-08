47 Images from ‘Gotham Knights’ Show Off WB Games Montreal’s Team-Up Title

If you wanted a closer look at the first Gotham Knights trailer that debuted during today’s ongoing DC FanDome, you’re in the right place. We pulled dozens of shots from the video to show off WB Games Montreal’s upcoming 2021 title, which will give players the opportunity to control four superheroes from the pages of DC Comics: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin. And if this first look is any indication, those heroes will get a chance to evolve into something even more impressive as the game goes on.

Here’s the official synopsis as we have it so far:

Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin – to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight.

Check out nearly 50 images from today’s reveal of the first Gotham Knights trailer and get all the DC FanDome updates you need right here: