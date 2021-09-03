Warner Bros. Games and DC have revealed the official art for Gotham Knights, the spiritual successor of the Batman: Arkham franchise. The new art features Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin ready to take down some villains, while Batman’s shadow is reflected on a water puddle in the streets of Gotham.

Gotham Knights was first announced in August 2020, and the first trailer for the game confirmed the famous Court of Owls would serve as the game’s main antagonists. Even if Gotham Knights is not an official sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight, the game will reuse some of the plot points developed in the final chapter of Rocksteady’s trilogy. For instance, Gotham Knights is set in a Gotham City that just lost its Batman after the death of Bruce Wayne. So, it’s up to the four young members of the Bat-Family to set their differences aside and join forces to keep Gotham’s villains in check and keep order in the city. In Gotham Knights, players will control all four protagonists in an action-adventure experience heavily inspired by the Batman: Arkham franchise's gameplay.

Image via WB Games Montreal

Gotham Knights is being developed by WB Games Montréal, the studio behind Batman: Arkham: Origins, a prequel for the trilogy developed by Rocksteady. Arkham: Origins was received with mixed reviews. However, Warner Bros. Games is not willing to take any risks, as Gotham Knights was already delayed to give the developers more time to polish the game.

Gotham Knights will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game was initially planned for a 2021 release before it was pushed back to 2022. While there’s still no definitive release date for Gotham Knights, new content from the game will be revealed during the next DC FanDome, set to happen on Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

Check out Gotham Knights official key art below.

Image via WB Games Montreal

