The official Gotham Knights Twitter account has shared a new image teasing the upcoming game, showing an edition of the Gotham Gazette which proclaims “Bruce Wayne Dead,” and that Wayne Manor has collapsed, in what was called a “freak accident.”

Throughout the paper is another headline that states “Investigation Continues; Wayne Manor Collapse Deemed “‘Tragic Accident.’” There are a few other hidden secrets within the photo, such as the previously revealed image of Pamela’s Cafe, which many believe to be a reference to Poison Ivy, and also a classified ad looking for a bartender at Penguin’s hideout, the Iceberg Lounge.

The post states that “As the Knight falls, a new legacy will rise,” referencing that the upcoming game will allow players the opportunity to play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. The post also mentions the DC FanDome, where the game will be shown off on October 16th. Gotham Knights will follow this team of four in protecting Gotham City after the death of Bruce Wayne, and will features such villains as the Court of Owls and Mr. Freeze.

Gotham Knights comes from WB Games Montréal, who previously developed the Wii U exclusive, Batman: Arkham City - Armored Edition, and 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins. Gotham Knights was originally planned for a late 2021 release, but has been pushed to an unspecified 2022 date. Despite being developed by WB Games Montréal, however, this series has no connection to the Batman: Arkham series of games.

Gotham Knights is set to be released in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the new teaser image from Gotham Knights below.

