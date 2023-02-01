Next month, The CW is bringing its newest DC endeavor to viewers with the debut of Gotham Knights. The show is one of the handful of DC content remaining on the network, along with Superman & Lois and The Flash, which is about to premiere its final season. Ahead of Gotham Knight's premiere, a batch of new photos were released, first unveiled by ComicBook.

The photos offer a broad tease at what to expect from the series, which revolves around solving Bruce Wayne's murder. Its young core cast takes center stage, showing them in various situations, include their eventual team-up. They also receive solo photos that suggest they'll be spending a lot of time in police interrogation, as they're all suspects in the case. It also seems that a couple of the group members' arrests happen in a public space with a large police presence, potentially Bruce Wayne's funeral.

Speaking of funerals, the remaining photos reveal that Wayne's funeral will be a notable part of an episode. One photo shows Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) in attendance. Another prominently features Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, who was Batman's sidekick. While she isn't one of the suspects, Carrie will be an important ally to the group. It will also be interesting to find out how such a public funeral will play out, especially given the circumstances of Wayne's death.

Gotham Knights takes place following the death of Bruce Wayne and, of course, Batman. The city is in absolute shambles with no hero to protect it, and solving Wayne's death becomes more urgent than ever. Unfortunately for Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), Wayne's adopted son, he's been framed for the murder, along with three others who are the children of Batman's greatest foes -- Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), and Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara). In order to prove their innocence, they must team-up to uncover who's really at fault. However, they'll eventually learn there are darker forces at play in the city. Anna Lore also stars.

Who's Involved with Gotham Knights?

The series hails from Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It is written by Chad Fiveash, Natalie Abrams, and James Stoteraux, all of whom previously worked on Batwoman for The CW. Fiveash and Stoteraux act as showrunners and executive producers while Abrams co-executive produces. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive produce. Director Danny Connon executive produced the pilot with David Madden.

Gotham Knights premieres Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. Check out the photos below:

