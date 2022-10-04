DC Comics fans have a new look at Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) in The CW's Gotham Knights. Collins recently shared an image of his version of Dent (via a retweet from series co-creator Natalie Abrams) from the upcoming series.

The image shows Collins dressed as Harvey Dent at the Gotham City Police Department. In the photo, Dent is pointing to a logo of the GCPD that is hanging on a wall. In the series, Harvey is the one to tell Bruce Wayne's son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) that his father was murdered. He is also the one who reveals to Turner that his father was also Batman. The series will also have Harvey Dent working on trying to uncover who murdered Batman/Bruce Wayne.

Harvey Dent, as well as his supervillain alter ego Two-Face, has been adapted multiple times in live action. Billy Dee Williams played Harvey in director Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film, who works with Commissioner Gordon (Pat Hingle) and Mayor Borg (Lee Wallace) to try to stop Carl Grissom (Jack Palance) and later The Joker (Jack Nicholson). Tommy Lee Jones took over the role in director Joel Schumacher's 1995 film Batman Forever. In the film, Dent has been the villain Two-Face for two years and later teams up with The Riddler (Jim Carrey). In director Christopher Nolan's 2008 film The Dark Knight, Harvey Dent was played by Aaron Eckhart. At the beginning of the film, Dent is working with Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and Batman (Christian Bale) to get rid of organized crime from Gotham City. However, he later becomes Two-Face after The Joker (Heath Ledger) causes an explosion that scars his face and another that kills Dent's girlfriend Rachel Dawes (Maggie Gyllenhaal). The most recent live-action version of Harvey Dent appeared in the Fox series Gotham, where he was played by Nicholas D'Agosto.

Gotham Knights will follow Turner, who puts together a team to protect Gotham City in Batman's absence. They must also work towards clearing their names after they are framed for Bruce Wayne's murder. The series will also star Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, and Rahart Adams Brody. The series was created by Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash, who also worked on The CW's Arrowverse series Batwoman. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will be executive producers.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on The CW. Check out Collins as Harvey Dent and watch a trailer for the series below: