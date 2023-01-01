Misha Collins has shared a quick glimpse behind the scenes as he prepares for his role as Harvey Dent, also known as his infamous alter ego, Two-Face, for The CW's Gotham Knights. The 20-second clip shows Collins in his makeup chair with the classic half-missing lip of Two-Face providing a comic book-accurate look of the character.

Collins posted the short video via social media with the caption "From under the layers of this waning year, I will emerge transformed in 2023..." Though the clip does not reveal the full look of Two-Face, the video shows that The CW has gone with a more comic-accurate demonstration of the character by including the iconic lips scar and half-baring teeth. The video shows two artists drenching Misha with a blue liquid to get all the fine details of the actor's face for a mold to make further prosthetics for the character.

The Supernatural star was revealed to be joining The CW's DC universe-set Gotham Knights as Harvey Dent back in March 2022. Collins jokingly teased about his new role via social media as he tweeted "I asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I'm just not sure I'll be comfortable in the front of a camera without one," referring to his 12-year role as Supernatural's fallen angel Castiel.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Superman & Lois' and 'Gotham Knights' Set Premiere Date

Harvey Dent was once an upstanding district attorney of Gotham City dedicated to justice and ridding the streets of crime and corruption. He's left with serious and horrific scarring on the left side of his face after a mob boss throws acid at him. The trauma causes Dent to go insane and ultimately give into his Two-Face persona, becoming an evil criminal and one of Batman's most enduring enemies.

Gotham Knights also stars Oscar Morgan, Tyler DiChiaia, Fallon Smythe, Olivia Rose Keegan, and Anna Lore. The series picks up after the death of Bruce Wayne. Accused as one of the suspects in the murder of his father, Wayne's adopted son forms an alliance with the children of Batman's enemies in order to clear his name. With no Dark Knight to protect the city, the city falls into a hopeless and dangerous era. The series is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams who also serve as executive producers alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.

Gotham Knights is set to premiere on The CW on Tuesday, March 14. In the meantime, enjoy this behind-the-scenes clip of Collins transforming into Two-Face below.