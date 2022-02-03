The CW's new Gotham Knights television series is moving forward. Per a report from Variety, the channel ordered a pilot for the latest Batman show which had entered production back in December, meaning there are likely more stories from the Bat-family are on the way. While it's hardly a guarantee that it'll be ordered to series, Gotham Knights would be the latest in a line of projects surrounding the Dark Knight, with Matt Reeves' The Batman taking center stage in March and Batwoman Season 3 ongoing since mid-January.

Despite the same name, Gotham Knights isn't linked to the upcoming game from WB Games Montréal, but it does share a premise: the death of Bruce Wayne. Based on characters from Bob Kane and Bill Finger, the show will instead focus on the Caped Crusader's adopted son, perhaps one of the famous Robins like Tim Drake or Dick Grayson, and the ragtag group he forms with the children of Batman's nemeses who all stand accused of his murder. They share the common goal of finding out who's responsible for taking out the Bat, a task made infinitely more difficult when they're Gotham City's most-wanted criminals.

With all that said, the absence of Batman leaves Gotham in a precarious place. Nobody is out there keeping the streets free of villains, forcing the group of fugitives to put differences aside and take up the mantle of Gotham's protectors.

The show comes from Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash, though it will not be a spin-off of their previous work. In fact, there's a good possibility the show will exist outside the Arrowverse altogether as the premise of Batwoman already has the titular hero stepping up in the absence of Batman to take over as Gotham's protector. Stoteraux and Fiveash will also executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams, meanwhile, will co-executive produce. Danny Cannon is set to direct the series from Warner Bros. Television.

Gotham Knights was part of a slew of new pilots ordered by the network, including one for the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters and the Walker prequel Walker: Independence. If the show eventually gets a series order, it'll help to replenish a somewhat depleted CW roster with something fresh as the network reaches beyond the Arrowverse. There's still little we know about the pilot and who all will play a role, but it's a big step forward for the latest DC project.

