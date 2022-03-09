2022 has had some incredible games so far in less than three months and one of the highly anticipated games coming out this year is WB Games Montreal’s next Batman-centric title Gotham Knights. While many fans have been worried that the game would not make its 2022 window as it has been delayed many times before, the action RPG finally has a confirmed release date of October 25, 2022.

WB Games Montreal made the announcement on the Gotham Knights Twitter page with a new look at the clock tower hideout the “Belfry”. The image comes with the quote, “Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22”. This is in reference to the story of the game that sees Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood protecting Gotham from the sinister Court of Owls after Bruce Wayne is seemingly murdered and the Batcave is destroyed.

There is still a lot of mystery surrounding the game despite the many trailers we have gotten up to this point. That being said, this is a story driven adventure that sees you play as one of the four heroes in an open-world Gotham City and there is co-op as well as light RPG elements. The combat, from the various previews, looks to have similar stealth mechanics and fighting styles to the popular Arkham series of games with one of the coolest new editions being customizable suits for each hero. Other confirmed villains besides the Court of Owls include Mr. Freeze and Penguin.

Gotham Knights was revealed at DC FanDome in 2020 and was supposed to come out in 2021, but like stated, was eventually delayed until this year. Since Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League recently got delayed until next year it felt inevitable that this new take on Batman’s Mythos would share the same fate, but thankfully that is not the case. WB Montreal has not made a game since 2013 when they released the highly underrated Arkham prequel Batman: Arkham Origins. That game was criticized at the time for being more of the same in terms of gameplay, but has since gotten a cult following due to its well written story.

Hopefully Gotham Knights will feature the same great writing, and it will be interesting to see what WB Games Montreal’s own take on Batman will be now that the Arkham chains have been taken off. We will all find out when Gotham Knights finally releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 25, 2022. You can watch the latest story trailer for the game from last year's DC FanDome down below.

