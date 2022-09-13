The CW's latest superhero endeavor is taking off as production begins on Gotham Knights. The news was confirmed by Natalie Abrams via Twitter, who serves as a writer and executive producer for the series. She also included a photo in her announcement featuring one of the set chairs branded with the show's name.

Gotham Knights is set after the death of Bruce Wayne, and Batman's adopted son finds himself among one of the people accused of murdering the caped crusader. To clear his name, he joins forces with the others accused, the children of Batman's greatest foes. As they work, they must navigate a city quickly turning to shambles. While The CW has provided the basic gist of the series, they have yet to divulge any further details about what to expect. The series is unrelated to the video game that shares its name.

The show stars Oscar Morgan, Tyler DiChiaria, Fallon Smythe, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Anna Lore, and Rahart Adams. CW alum Misha Collins, most recognized for his long-running stint as Castiel on Supernatural, rounds out the cast. He is confirmed to star as Harvey Dent (aka Two-Face).

Image via The CW

Gotham Knights is the latest comic book endeavor from The CW's slowly dwindling catalog. It joins the ranks of the currently airing DC's Stargirl, and the forthcoming new seasons of The Flash and Superman & Lois. Despite this next bump in programming, The CW isn't quite the powerhouse it once was in the TV superhero space, having recently cancelled Batwoman (three seasons), DC's Legends of Tomorrow (seven seasons), and Naomi (one season) earlier this year. The network was also known for its flagship Arrowverse show Arrow, which ran for eight seasons, and the recently ended Supergirl, which ran for a total of six seasons.

Gotham Knights reunites Batwoman alums Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux as writers and executive producers for the series. Greg Berlanti, who has been involved in several CW programs including many of its comic-based ones, serves as executive producer. Sarah Schechter and David Madden also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is producing.

With the massive (and occasionally surprising) programming overhaul by both The CW and Warner Bros. Discovery, it's difficult not to wonder what Gotham Knights' future may hold. However, there's still plenty of time to build up anticipation. Hopefully, this show will have a bright future ahead.

There is no release date yet for Gotham Knights, but it is expected to premiere sometime during the 2023 midseason. Check out Abrams' post and the first trailer below: