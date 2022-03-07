One of Fallon Smythe's and Tyler DiChiara's next roles will take them to Gotham City. According to Variety, the two have been cast in the pilot for The CW's Gotham Knights series.

Smythe will play Harper Row/Bluebird. The character is described as a talented engineer who hopes to make a better life for herself and her brother. Just like in the comic books, Harper will have blue hair and be bisexual. The character was previously adapted onscreen in the animated series Young Justice, where she was voiced by Zehra Fazal. Smythe's previous work includes Disney's Channel's I Didn't Do It, Nickelodeon's 2016 limited series Lost in the West, and Freeform's Grown-ish. DiChiara will play Harper's brother Cullen Row. The character is described as a transgender teen, who after years of being abused from a parent, is ready to defend himself. DiChiara's previous work includes 2019's Relish and this year's The Virgin of Highland Park (directed by Sonia Sebastian).

The series will take place in Gotham City after the murder of Bruce Wayne/Batman. After the children of Batman's rogues gallery are framed for his murder, Bruce's son works with them to prove their innocence. The group then decides to protect the Batman-less city as the Gotham Knights.

Image via DC Comics

RELATED: From 'Titans' to 'Batwoman': Batman Adaptations Are Best Without the Dark Knight

The series is being developed by Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash. The three are also writers for The CW's Batwoman series. Batwoman originally followed Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) for its first season, and now Ryan Wilder (Javicia Lewis), who becomes Gotham City's new protector following the disappearance of Batman/Bruce Wayne (played by Warren Christie). The series' third season ran from October 2021-March 2022. Stoteraux and Fiveash, who are also executive producers for Batwoman, will be executive producers for Gotham Knights. Abrams will be a co-executive producer. Greg Berlanti will also be an executive producer. Berlanti is well-known for producing The CW's Arrowverse series, which include: Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois.

Unlike Batwoman, Gotham Knights will not take place in the Arrowverse. Sarah Schechter and David Madden will also be executive producers. The pilot will be directed by Danny Cannon. Cannon was previously a director for Fox's Batman prequel Gotham, which followed Jim Gordon (played by Ben McKenzie) before Bruce Wayne (played by David Mazouz) became Batman. Cannon is also a director for the HBO Max series Pennyworth, which follows Batman's butler (played by Jack Bannon) before he was employed by the Wayne Family. Gotham Knights isn't the only Batman television spin-off currently being developed. HBO Max is currently developing two spin-offs of Matt Reeve's The Batman, one following the Penguin (played by Colin Farrell) and one set at Arkham Asylum.

No potential date has been announced for when Gotham Knights could premiere on The CW. Production on the series is scheduled to begin in April.

'Gotham Knights' Pilot From 'Batwoman' Writers Ordered at The CW Bye-bye Bruce Wayne.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Adam Luchies (128 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies