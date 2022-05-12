After what sounds like a successful pilot, the Gotham Knights TV shows got ordered to series at The CW. The series follows an unlikely group of superheroes formed by the offspring of Batman’s greatest enemies.

While much of the plot of Gotham Knights is still being kept under secrecy, the series takes place after Bruce Wayne got killed, and the Batman is no more. In the wake of his father’s death, Batman’s latest adopted son (Oscar Morgan) joins forces with the sons and daughters of some of the Dark Knight’s rogue gallery members, who have been accused of killing the hero. The group will do what they can to clear their names, but while Gotham descent into chaos after the Batman’s death, they will also rise to the challenge of keeping the city’s streets safe.

While there was a line of comic books by the same name published by DC from 2000 to 2006, the series has its own take on the Batman mythos. The original comic focused on Batman’s extended family, showing how the different Bat-heroes and allies helped the Dark Knight keep Gotham safe. So, while the series takes the name of the comic book series, the storyline of Batman’s death seems to be inspired by the Batman: Arkham gaming franchise. Curious enough, there’s also a game called Gotham Knights currently in development, which also tells an original story after Bruce Wayne’s death.

In addition to Morgan, the Gotham Knights series is also set to star Supernatural’s Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, also known as the villain Two-Face. The series also stars Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Anna Lore, and Rahart Adams.

Gotham Knights is written and executive produced by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams. Ironically, the trio served as writers for Batwoman, which got canceled last month after three seasons. Among the other superhero series recently killed by The CW are Legends of Tomorrow, which ended after seven seasons, and Naomi, which got canceled two days after its Season 1 finale. Gotham Knights, then, is supposed to represent the future of DC in television, as Warner Bros. Discovery considers a complete overhaul of DC Entertainment since the two companies merged.

Gotham Knights is being produced by Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Other executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden via Berlanti Productions.

There’s still no release date for Gotham Knights.

