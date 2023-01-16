CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming Gotham Knights series, introducing fans to the latest protectors of Gotham City. The series which focuses on members of the Bat-family and other DC Comics characters is slated to premiere on March 14, 2023. Despite a handful of DC show cancelations such as Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman, CW ordered Gotham Knights in May 2022, ushering in a new era of heroes and villains for DC TV shows.

The new trailer focuses on a new generation of teen heroes turned fugitives who are running from the law after being accused of the murder of Gotham’s hero, Batman. The trailer introduces viewers to Bruce Wayne’s adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) and three other who have all been accused of Wayne’s murder. The four fugitives are joined by Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson) on their mission to clear their names and also protect the city of Gotham. Viewers are also given a better look at Supernatural actor Misha Collins, who plays the role of District Attorney Harvey Dent, also known as Two-Face. Collins recently revealed a transformation video on Twitter, showing fans that his character as Dent will indeed become the famous alter ego, Two-Face, in Gotham Knights.

Dent is also in charge the Batman murder case, but it remains to be seen if this takes place before or after he assumes the Two-Face identity. Although the trailer doesn’t reveal much about the show, it shows how Gotham descended into chaos after the death of Batman and how the city’s new heroes are being hunted down for his murder.

Image via The CW

Gotham Knights is being produced by Warner Bros. The show should not be confused with the upcoming game of the same name, which also features the story of Bruce Wayne’s death. The synopsis of the series shows that the story may have been inspired by the Batman: Arkham game series.

The CW TV series is written by Chad Fiveash, Natalie Abrams, and James Stoteraux. Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams also serve as executive producers alongside David Madden, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter. The show stars Tyler DiChiaia as Cullen Row, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Rahart Adams as Brody March, Damon Dayoub as Lincoln March, Lauren Stamile as Rebecca March, and Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown.

Gotham Knights will premiere on March 14. Check out trailer below: