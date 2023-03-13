DC is churning up something fresh to amuse its fans in the form of a new innovative series that takes place after Batman's demise. Much as how Marvel has expanded its branches and brought in a variety of new characters to the MCU's front after its iconic heroes bid their farewell, DC will adapt more of its comic characters to live-action and keep the DCU going. Gotham Knights was picked up as a series by The CW in May 2022 and the first trailer was released soon after on May 31, 2022. The series will take place in Gotham City after Bruce Wayne is assassinated and his adoptive son forms a coalition with Batman's adversaries. These mismatched fugitives will grow into the Gotham Knights, the city's next generation of heroes.

In addition to exploring several characters who have already appeared in DC films, the series will introduce many DC Comics characters to the live-action DC universe. Gotham Knights, premiering on March 14th will bring in the best from the action, crime, mystery, sci-fi, and thriller worlds. Here are the heroes (and villains) appearing in this upcoming series and the faces who will bring these characters to life.

Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes

Image The CW

Oscar Morgan plays the role of Bruce Wayne's adopted son Turner Hayes, an original character created specifically for Gotham Knights who will go on to form a new team of knights to protect the city of Gotham.

Morgan debuted as the messenger boy in two episodes of the TV miniseries The Miniaturist (2017). He then went on to make an appearance in Trauma (2018), followed by a big role in 2018 in Millie Inbetween as Leo. Morgan has also appeared in Warren (2019) and Death in Paradise (2022).

Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela

Image via The CW

Olivia Rose Keegan will play the role of Duela, a former member of the Suicide Squad, the Teen Titans, and its counterpart, Titans East. Duela Dent has had a number of origins over the years, but her first appearance was as the Joker's Daughter in the Batman Family series of comic books. Gotham Knights might change her origin story and present her as the Joker's daughter, contrary to her comic origins the daughter of Harvey Dent instead. Alessandra Torresani previously played her in the first season of the Arrowverse television series Batwoman.

Known for her portrayal of Claire Brady on NBC network's soap opera Days of Our Lives, Keegan will make her debut in DC's live-action universe with Gotham Knights. She also had a recurring role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Lily.

Misha Collins as Harvey Dent

Image via The CW

Misha Collins will portray Harvey Dent/Two-Face, a lawyer turned criminal mastermind. According to his DC comic origin story, Harvey Dent was a once-brilliant and honorable district attorney of Gotham City but suffered a terrible scar on the left side of his face as a result of mobster Sal Maroni throwing acid at him during a court case. He subsequently turns insane and takes on the identity of "Two-Face," a criminal who is fixated on the number two, the idea of duality, and the struggle between good and evil.

Collins is best known for his role as the angel Castiel on the CW television series Supernatural (2008–2020). Collins has also appeared on the TV shows 24 (2002) and ER (2005-6).

Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley / Robin

Image via The CW

Navia Robinson will play Carrie Kelley, a 13-year-old Girl Scout who saves Batman in a crucial situation and becomes his new Robin, according to the character's comic origin story. She was the first full-time female Robin in the Batman franchise. The character has previously made several appearances in animated films and television shows from DC.

Robinson started pursuing performing arts at the age of 5 and went on to star as D'Asia in Being Mary Jane (2014-15). She then made a short appearance in The Vampire Diaries as Janie and starred in various TV Shows including Free Reign and Raven's Home. Robinson is also the voice behind Zayla in Marvel's miniseries Marvel Rising: Initiation.

Fallon Smythe as Harper Row

Image via The CW

Fallon Smythe will portray Harper Row in Gotham Knights. Within the fictional DC Universe, Harper Row officially joins Batman's group of allies during the events of Batman Eternal. Instead of taking on the mantle of Robin, which is traditionally that of Batman's sidekick, Harper Row instead adopts an entirely new superhero identity, Bluebird. It will be interesting to see how Gotham Knight presents her in the story.

Smythe made her acting debut for director Tommy Lynch in the online series S.H.R.I.E.K. in 2014. Her next credit was a recurrent part on the hit Disney Channel series I Didn't Do It (2015). She then starred in the 2016 Nickelodeon film trilogy Lost in the West shortly after.

Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row

Image via The CW

Tyler DiChiara plays the role of Cullen Row. In DC Comics, Cullen was saved by Batman when a group of bullies was attacking him and Harper managed to tase one of them. However, the bullies managed to butcher Cullen's hair. Cullen Row appeared in DC's animated superhero series Young Justice, where he was voiced by Benjamin Diskin.

DiChiara has previously appeared in films like Relish (2019) and The Virgin of Highland Park (2022).

Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown

Image via The CW

All-American alumna Anna Lore joined Gotham Knights in March 2022 to play Stephanie Brown, another one of the title characters. Stephanie Brown is characterized as having a wit that is only surpassed by her sarcasm. In DC Comics, the figure has assumed a number of different personas, most notably that of the Cluemaster villain's daughter. She also briefly assumed the roles of the third Batgirl and the fourth Robin, making her the only person in canonical continuity to have held both roles. Gotham Knights will mark the second DC series for Lore, after appearing in two episodes of Doom Patrol in 2019.

Rahart Adams as Brody March

Image via The CW

The son of Lincoln and Rebecca March will also join the next generation of heroes and make up the main cast of the series. In April 2022, Rahart Adams signed on to play Brody March, a youthful, self-assured, and charming hero. His arrogant demeanor, however, masks his insecurities and resentment of everyone who is his adversary.

In 2012, Adams made his television debut as Alistair O'Laughlin on the Australian serial opera Neighbours. He later went on to play Sam Conte, the lead character, in the popular ABC series Nowhere Boys (2013-2016). Adams' other notable credits include Every Witch Way and Foursome, where he played Jax Novoa and Kent respectively.